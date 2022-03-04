Saturday marks the end of the season on the Rideau Canal Skateway

People enjoy the Rideau Canal Skateway last month on Family Day. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press - image credit)

The Rideau Canal Skateway is set to close for the season on Saturday as temperatures are expected to rise into the double digits on Sunday.

The canal will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the National Capital Commission (NCC).

In its 52nd season — the first in 20 years where all 7.8 kilometres were open on the first day — more than half a million skaters came out to enjoy the ice.

It was open 41 days this season, which is nearly double the number of open days last year.

This year marked the start of a multi-year project where the NCC partners with Carleton University to find ways to adapt the skateway to the impacts of climate change and keep it open longer.

It also marked a return of skate rentals and concession stands after COVID-19 closures last season.

The NCC asks the public not to venture onto the ice once it is closed. Those looking to continue enjoying the fresh winter air can head to the 450 kilometres of NCC trails for skiing, snowshoeing, and snow biking, the commission says.

"Don't despair! Winter isn't quite over yet!"