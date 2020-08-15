Saturday marks 5 days with no new COVID-19 cases

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, making it five days since the last reported case.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the total number of cases in the province remains at 268, while 263 people have recovered from the virus. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Two active cases remain in the Eastern Health region of Newfoundland, a male and a female both between the ages of 20 and 39.

In total, 28,284 people have been tested for the virus — that's up 138 from Friday.

Early Friday evening, the Department of Health issued a media advisory instructing people returning or who have returned to the province from Canadian Natural Resources' Albian Sands oilsands in Fort McMurray, Atla. since July 28 to self-isolate, monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and call 811 for testing.

The release comes after a COVID-19 outbreak was announced at the oilsands camp on Thursday.

The province's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday. It is unclear if Premier-Designate Andrew Furey will be in attendance, as Furey will be sworn in as Premier the same day.

