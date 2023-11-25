Saturday’s live NC, SC high school basketball scores, updates
Live NC Scores
Live SC Scores
Saturday’s Charlotte Hoop Challenge Roundup
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 65, No. 7 Northside Christian 61: One night after losing a close game to No. 11 Cannon School at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge, Mount Carmel bounced back with a win over a top 10 Sweet 16 team. Northside was down 24-15 at halftime but used a big 27-12 third quarter advantage to get the lead. The game eventually went into overtime where Mount Carmel won. Mount Carmel got 18 points, four rebounds from Drew Dixon. Northside was led by 18 points each from Josi Johnson-Freeman and Kyrell Shaw.
No. 11 Cannon School 71, Fayetteville Academy 64: Cannon won a tight game at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge behind 23 points, three assists from Miami-bound guard Austin Swartz and 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists from junior Isaiah Henry. Cannon limited Fayetteville Academy to 2-of-15 shooting from 3-point range and just 43.1 percent overall.
No. 15 Providence Day 52, Charlotte Catholic 48: Despite being out-rebounded 32-22, the Chargers were able to get a close win. Julian Johnson (14 points, four rebounds), Jonah Lawrence (13 points, eight assists) and Osvaldo Haynes II (13 points, four rebounds) all had big games. Catholic’s Chris Eagan finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds.
Rock Hill Northwestern 62, Charlotte Christian 54: Mason Mitchell had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Trojans to a win. Northwestern took a seven-point lead after the first quarter. and made it stand up. Charlotte Christian got 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Marshall Nicholson.
Saturday’s Phenom Lakesgiving roundup
South Meck 79, Pine Lake Prep 73: The Sabres’ Peter Moye had 30 points and six rebounds to lead the South Meck to the win. The Sabres (2-0) outscored Pine Lake Prep 27-15 in a decisive third quarter.
Saturday’s Charlotte Hoops Challenge box scores
OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL 65, NO. 7 NORTHSIDE 61 OT
Mount Carmel 12 1212 18 11 — 65
Northside Christian 8 7 27 12 7 — 61
MOUNT CARMEL 65 — Drew Dixon 18, Mario Tatum 13, Wilson 5, Rudusans 4, Junior Mancho 15, Hall 2, Scott 8
NORTHSIDE 61 — Jones 2, Josi Johnson-Freeman 18, Kyrell Shaw 18, Jaleel Smith 14, Cowan 7, Kirkwood 2
NO. 11 CANNON SCHOOL 71, FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 64
Fayetteville Academy 11 15 19 19 — 64
Cannon School 15 19 18 19 — 71
FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 64 — Jadyn Cooper 10, Xavier Johnson 12, Jossiah Johnson 16, Derrick Green 10, Aljurhanni 1, Tatum 5, Dixon 5, Cooreman 5
CANNON SCHOOL 71 — Austin Swartz 23, Claggett 9, Isaiah Henry 18, Vinson 8, King 2, Evan Ingram 11
NO. 15 PROVIDENCE DAY 52, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 48
Charlotte Catholic 13 9 8 18 — 48
Providence Day 14 15 9 14 — 52
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 48 — David 7, Noch 8, Gates 2, Chris Eagan 20, Noonan 3, Gregory 8
PROVIDENCE DAY 52 — Osvaldo Haynes II 13, Appling 4, Hailey 8, Jonah Lawrence 13, Julian Johnson 14
NORTHWESTERN 62, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 54
Northwestern 16 14 14 18 — 62
Charlotte Christian 9 16 14 15 — 54
NORTHWESTERN 62 — Reid 5, Theron Young 11, Joseph 7, Mason Mitchell 18, Meszaros 6, Jaylan Moore 12, McKinnon 1, Wilson 2
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 54 — Solomon 5, Kabwe 7, Guandolo 2, Terence Guess 17, Marshall Nicholson 19, Carroll 4
Saturday’s Phenom Lakesgiving box scores
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 79, PINE LAKE PREP 73
South Meck 18 18 27 16 — 79
Pine Lake Prep 17 19 15 22 — 73
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 79 — Peter Moye 30, Anderson Skelton 12, Houpt 9, Chudger 9, Howard 9
PINE LAKE PREP 73 — Morgan 18, Strickfaden 14, Mangers 7
Notable: For South Meck, Moye had 30 points, six rebounds
Records: South Meck 2-0, Pine Lake 0-2
Upcoming Schedule
(all matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted)
Monday
Mecklenburg nonconference
Apprentice Academy at Comenius School (boys)
West Charlotte at Palisades
Other N.C. nonconference
Carolina International at SouthLake Christian
S.C. nonconference
Dorman at Rock Hill
Tuesday
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at Hickory Grove Christian
Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba
Northside Christian at Gaston Christian
SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian
Mecklenburg nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at United Faith Christian (girls)
Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Elite Academy at Lab Univ. Prep (boys)
Covenant Day at High Point Wesleyan
Davidson Day at Charlotte Christian (boys)
Forestview at Palisades
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Liberty Prep
Harding at Garinger
Highland Tech at West Mecklenburg
Hopewell at Berry Academy
Hough at Lake Norman Charter
Mallard Creek at Cannon School
Myers Park at Chambers
Nation Ford (SC) at Charlotte Latin
Piedmont at Butler
Providence at Sun Valley
Providence Classical at Charlotte Christian (girls)
Providence Day at High Point Christian
Queen’s Grant Charter at Bradford Prep
Rocky River at North Mecklenburg
South Charlotte Thunder at Charlotte Country Day
South Mecklenburg at Cuthbertson
Sugar Creek Charter at Jackson Day
West Cabarrus at Olympic
West Charlotte at Independence
Other Nonconference
A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson
Ashbrook at East Gaston
Cheraw (SC) at Forest Hills
Concord at Hickory Ridge
Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln
Gray Stone Day at Central Academy
Hunter Huss at Hickory
Kings Mountain at East Lincoln (girls)
Lee Park Christian at Monroe (girls)
Marvin Ridge at Catawba Ridge (SC)
Miller Creek Christian at Statesville Christian
Mount Tabor at Lake Norman (girls)
Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter
N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton at Cherryville
North Iredell at West Rowan
Northwest Cabarrus at Mooresville
Parkwood at Weddington
Porter Ridge at Lincoln Charter
South Iredell at Bandys
South Point at Fort Mill (SC)
Statesville at Reidsville
Stuart Cramer at Lincolnton
Valor Prep at Covenant Classical
Weddington at Parkwood
West Iredell at Wilkes Central
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
S.C. nonconference
Chapin at South Pointe
Clover at Lancaster
Indian Land at Blythewood
Marvin Ridge at Catawba Ridge
Nation Ford at Charlotte Latin
Northwestern at Rock Hill
South Point at Fort Mill
York at Chester
York Prep at Legion Collegiate (boys)
Wednesday
Mecklenburg nonconference
Charlotte Elite Academy at Lab Univ. Prep (boys)
Community School of Davidson at West Caldwell
Other nonconference
1 of 1 Academy at Lincoln Charter
Bessemer City at North Gaston
Carolina International at Porter Ridge
Central Pageland (SC) at Piedmont
Combine Academy at Oak Ridge (VA) Military
North Lincoln at Forestview
Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter
S.C. nonconference
Buford at Lewisville
Christ Church Episcopal at Fort Mill
Lakewood at Andrew Jackson
Lugoff-Elgin at Indian Land
Walnut Grove Christian at Comenius School (boys)
Thursday
Metrolina Athletic Conference
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Mecklenburg nonconference
Charlotte Lab School at Grace Academy (girls)
Corvian Community at Grace Academy (girls)
Cox Mill at Hough
Elevation Prep at Victory Christian (boys)
Gray Stone Day at Christ the King
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)
Hickory Grove Christian at Central Academy
Legion Collegiate (SC) at Community School of Davidson
Millers Creek Christian at Victory Christian (girls)
Sugar Creek Charter at North Pointe Christian (boys)
Other nonconference
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)
Piedmont Community Charter at Langtree Charter
Statesville Christian at North Hills Christian
S.C. nonconference
Legion Collegiate at Community School of Davidson
Providence Classical at Westminster Catawba (girls)
York at York Prep
Friday
Battle at the Rock
(Rock Hill)
Gaffney vs. Rock Hill, 6
South Pointe vs. Nation Ford, 7:30
South Florence vs. Northwestern, 9
Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic / Asheville
(at Asheville)
Weddington vs. A.C. Reynolds (boys)
Weddington vs. Lamar County (GA) (girls)
Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic / Outer Banks (boys)
(at First Flight High)
Greenfield School vs. Blue Ridge (VA), 4:30
Cannon School vs. Belfield (VA) St. Anne’s, 6
Myers Park vs. John Marshall; (VA), 7:30
First Flight vs. Richmond Senior, 9
Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Classic (boys)
(at Ardrey Kell)
Charlotte Catholic vs. Christ the King, 6
Ardrey Kell vs. Comenius School, 7:30
Phenom Tyler Lewis Hoopsfest (boys)
(at Forsyth Country Day)
Carmel Christian vs. Calvary Day, 5:30
Greensboro Day vs. Woodberry Forest (VA), 7
Forsyth Country Day vs. N.C. GBB, 8:30
Title IX Classic (girls)
(at Myers Park)
Lake Norman vs. South Pointe (SC), 4:30
Myers Park vs. Cuthbertson, 6
North Mecklenburg vs. A.C. Reynolds, 7:30
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at East Rowan
Concord at Jesse Carson
Lake Norman Charter at West Rowan
Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Metrolina Christian at Westminster Catawba
Mecklenburg nonconference
Berry Academy at Rocky River
Cary Academy at Covenant Day
Chambers at North Charleston (SC) Military Magnet (girls)
Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School
Charlotte Latin at Durham Academy
East Forsyth at Mallard Creek (girls)
East Mecklenburg at Sun Valley
Harding at Providence
Lake Norman Christian at Community School of Davidson (boys)
Mountain Island Charter at Queen’s Grant Charter
North Gaston at Hough
Providence Day at Ravenscroft School
South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (girls)
South Mecklenburg at Independence
South Point at Palisades
Statesville at Olympic (girls)
United Faith Christian at Corvian Community (girls)
Victory Christian at Charlotte Christian
West Charlotte at Garinger
West Mecklenburg at Cuthbertson (boys)
Other nonconference
Bessemer City at Forestview
Bradford Prep at Highland Tech
Central Pageland (SC) at Forest Hills
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Combine Academy at Augusta (GA) Christian (boys)
East Surry at North Iredell
Jay M. Robinson at Salisbury
Lake Norman at North Lincoln (boys)
Lincolnton at East Lincoln
Montgomery Central at Central Academy (girls)
Mooresville at North Lincoln (girls)
Parkwood at Buford (SC)
Porter Ridge at Indian Land (SC)
Shelby at Hunter Huss
South Iredell at West Iredell
Stuart Cramer at Marvin Ridge
S.C. nonconference
Andrew Jackson at Great Falls
Blacksburg at Clover
Catawba Ridge at Fort Mill
High Point Academy at York Prep (girls)
Lake Pointe Academy at York
Lancaster at Keenan
Parkwood at Buford
Porter Ridge at Indian Land
Saturday
Battle at the Rock
(at Rock Hill)
North Augusta vs. Blacksburg, 11:30 a.m. (girls)
Andrew Jackson vs. North Augusta, 1
South Pointe vs. South Florence, 2:30
Augusta (GA) Christian vs. Indian Land, 4
United Faith Christian vs. Wilson, 5:30
Gray Collegiate vs. Christ School, 7
Covenant Day vs. Keenan, 8:30
Cabco Classic
(at Cox Mill)
(girls) Mount Pleasant vs. Concord, 10 a.m.
(boys) Mount Pleasant vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge, 1
(boys) Hickory Ridge vs. Jay M. Robinson, 2:30
(girls) Central Cabarrus vs. Cox Mill, 4
(boys) Cox Mill vs. Concord, 5:30
(boys) West Cabarrus vs. Jay M. Robinson, 7
(boys) Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus, 8:30
Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic/Asheville
(at Asheville)
Weddington vs. Thomas Jefferson Academy, 3 (girls)
Weddington vs. Thomas Jefferson Academy, 4:30 (boys)
Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic/Outer Banks (boys)
(at First Flight High)
Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs. Hertford County, 9 a.m.
Wilson Prep vs. Catholic (VA), 10:30 a.m.
Greenfield School vs. Landstown (VA), noon
The Burlington School vs. Blue Ridge (VA), 1:30
Cannon School vs. Millbrook, 3
Richmond Senior vs. John Marshall (VA), 4:30
Moravian Prep vs. Belfield (VA) St. Anne’s, 6
Myers Park vs. Word of God, 7:30
First Flight vs. Kinston, 9
Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Classic
(at Ardrey Kell)
(girls) Hopewell vs. Garinger, 3
(girls) Ardrey Kell vs. Indian Land, 4:30
(boys) Charlotte Catholic vs. Comenius School, 6:30
(boys) Christ the King vs. Ardrey Kell, 8
PEM Diamonds Classic (girls)
(at United Faith Christian)
Hopewell vs. Garinger, 2
Victory Christian vs. Legion Collegiate (SC), 3:30
United Faith Christian vs. Quality Education, 5
Phenom Tyler Lewis Hoopsfest (boys)
(at Forsyth Country Day)
Chatham Charter vs. West Stokes, noon
Bishop McGuinness vs. Calvary Day, 1:30
High Point Christian vs. Woodberry Forest (VA), 3
Greensboro Day vs. Southern Durham, 4:30
Chambers vs. Caldwell Academy, 6
Forsyth Country Day vs. Orange, 7:30
N.C. GB vs. Kings Forest (VA), 9
Queen City Classic (girls)
(at West Charlotte)Cannon School vs. Sun Valley, 2
South Pointe vs. Cuthbertson, 3:30
Berry Academy vs. Winston-Salem Christian, 5
Olympic vs. West Charlotte, 6:30
Title IX Classic (girls)
(at Myers Park)
A.C. Reynolds vs. Lake Norman, 2
South Pointe vs. Cuthbertson, 3:30
Myers Park vs. North Mecklenburg, 5
Mecklenburg nonconference
Butler at Hart County (GA), noon
Cary Academy at Carmel Christian, 1:30 (boys)
Charlotte Country Day vs. Rabun School (GA), at UNC Asheville (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft School (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)
Combine Academy vs. Oak Cliff (VA) Family Academy, in Marshall County (KY) Hoopsfest (boys)
Concord Academy at Asheville Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)
Martinsville (VA) at Rocky River (girls, 3; boys, 5)
Providence Day at Durham Academy (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
Surry Homeschool at South Charlotte Thunder, 5 (girls)