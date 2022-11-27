Saturday’s HS Basketball Rewind: Central Cabarrus routs Lake Norman at Phenom LakesGiving

Somewhere near Lake Norman High, Jaiden Thompson or Elijah Ford probably just stole the ball and scored another basket.

Thompson, Ford and their Central Cabarrus High boys’ basketball teammates started pressing and running at 9 p.m. Saturday, and only the final buzzer managed to slow them down.

In between, the Vikings blitzed a solid Lake Norman team 104-72 in the nightcap of the Phenom Hoops Lakesgiving event at Lake Norman High.

Vikings’ coach Jim Baker joked that the starting time was late for him. “That’s near my bed time,” he said.

But he and his team were fully awake as they put on another of their displays of nonstop frenetic basketball.

Central Cabarrus went unbeaten in its first 30 games last season before falling to eventual state champion West Charlotte in the 3A state playoff semifinals.

The Vikings look like a state power once again, with Monday’s 79-30 rout of Berry Academy and Saturday’s lopsided victory on their record.

Baker says he has faith in his team to make the right decisions, even when things get a bit rocky.

And they were a bit rocky for the opening quarter Saturday night.

Lake Norman (1-3) jumped to an 8-2 lead, withstood a 15-0 Central Cabarrus run, and then battled back for a 23-22 lead after one quarter.

“Eventually, our pressure takes a toll on the other team,” Baker said.

And so it was in the second quarter. The Vikings forced nine Lake Norman turnovers and outscored the Wildcats 32-6 in the period for a 54-29 halftime lead.

Chase Daniel scored nine points in the second quarter, and the Vikings kept it going in the third quarter by outscoring Lake Norman 28-18.

The Vikings have only one player on their roster who is taller than 6-5. They succeed behind a pressure defense that forces turnovers in bundles, and a nonstop offense in which every player seems to know exactly where each teammate is.

Central Cabarrus shoots the 3-ball well, but the Vikings also can break down a defense with effective passes that lead to easy layups. They scored 90 or more points 11 times last season and reached the 100-point mark twice.

Jaiden Thompson led the Viking attack with 23 points and five steals. Ford had 18 points and four rebounds, and Desmond Kent added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

Tre McKinnon, a 6-5 sophomore, scored a team-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for Lake Norman. Nick Arnold added 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

In other games Saturday in the Lakesgiving event:

(Girls) Ardrey Kell 60, Hickory Ridge 33 – Molly Burns scored 21 points, and Sarah Evans added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Knights. Alyssa Lewis led Hickory Ridge with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

(Girls) Lake Norman 78, Olympic 6 – Kirsten Lewis-Williams had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Wildcats’ lopsided victory. Teammate Samantha Shehan added 13 points, four assists, and three steals.

(Boys) Winston-Salem Christian Regional 73, Covenant Day 65 – The victors went on a late-second quarter run, opening a 37-31 halftime lead, and held on for the victory. Caden Fitzgibbons scored 17 points for Winston-Salem Christian. Covenant Day got 18 points from Elijah Green and 15 from Patrick Penosky.

(Boys) Hough 59, Metrolina Christian 44 – Hough broke open a close game by outscoring the Warriors 15-6 in the third quarter and pulled away. The Huskies led only 20-18 at the half. Hank Neace led Hough with 19 points and three rebounds, while Rashad McCormick had 14 points and seven rebounds. Eli Clark’s 19 points, four rebounds and four steals led Metrolina Christian.

(Boys) Winston-Salem Christian National 65, Providence Day 53 – The Lions broke it open early, building an 18-6 lead after one quarter and a 44-17 bulge at the half. The Chargers battled back in the second half, closing the gap to 10 points in the fourth quarter. Riley Allenspach (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Trajan Thompson (nine points, five rebounds) led Providence Day. Lewis Walker scored 18 points for Winston-Salem Christian.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Kenyon Addie, Westminster Catawba: made nine 3-point shots in an 88-63 win over Sun Valley. Addie had a team-high 27 points in the win.

Jordan Butler, Christ Episcopal: 41 points, 11 rebounds -- on 16-for-23 shooting -- in a 72-55 win over Indian Land at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge.

Nevaeh Farmer, North Mecklenburg girls: 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 51-42 win over Porter Ridge in the championship game of the Leroy Holden Classic.

Trentyn Flowers, Combine Academy: top 20 national recruit had 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a 63-44 win over Northside Christian at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge.

Jaiden Thompson, Central Cabarrus: 23 points, five steals in a 104-72 win over Lake Norman at the Phenom Hoops event at Lake Norman.

CHARLOTTE HOOPS CHALLENGE

1-OF-1 PREP GIRLS 70, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 32

Charlotte Catholic 7 9 11 5 -- 32

1-of-1 21 25 15 9 -- 70

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 32 -- Scale 3, Blanca Thomas 14, Gracynn Gough 14, McArdle 1

1-OF-1 PREP 70 -- Bown 6, Poole 2, Hull 6, Aaliyah El 10, Delanie Hill 18, C. Hobbs 9, King 2, Ella Hobbs 13, Gueterman 4

1-o-1 PREP 87, GRACE CHRISTIAN 69

Grace Christian 14 14 11 30 -- 69

1-of-1 18 19 22 28 -- 86

GRACE CHRISTIAN 69 -- Quasim Oden 11, Myles Pettis 13, Julien King 25, McCloud 7, D. Lyon 4, G. Lyon 4, Kryristis 4, Couse 3

1-OF-1 86 -- Jackson 3, Conner 6, LJ Rush 11, Sebastian Akins 7, Tayeshaun Smith 17, Diaz 2, Ware 9, Denis 3, Broome 6, T. Hamilton 8, Hamilton 8, Williams 7

CHRIST EPISCOPAL 72, INDIAN LAND 55

Indian Land 10 16 21 8 -- 55

Christ Episcopal 18 26 9 19 -- 72

INDIAN LAND 55 -- Sincere Rasul 22, Mike Jones 12, Nelson 7, Johnson 2, Lawrence 4, Calhoun 4, Petre IV 2, Patterson 2

CHRIST EPISOCAL 72 -- Jordan Butler 41, Harvey 9, Windahm 2, Baker 9, Perry 3, Fagan 4, Hipp 4

COMBINE ACADEMY 63, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 44

Northside 10 9 13 12 -- 44

Combine 10 14 21 18 -- 63

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 44 -- Areal Jones 11, Shaw 3, Josh Bullock 18, Perkins 4, Goudelock 2, Brauns 5, Neunhoeffer 1

COMBINE ACADEMY 63 -- Trentyn Flowers 21, Collin Tanner 11, Demary Jr. 7, Rakease Passmore 16, Nasiona di Vunda 1, Anderson Jr. 3, Diallo 1, Brown 3

WATAUGA GIRLS 53, MYERS PARK 41

Watauga 7 21 21 4 -- 53

Myers Park 17 9 9 6 -- 41

WATAUGA 53 -- Kate Sears 25, Farthing 5, Laurel Kiker 10, Darner 2, Torgerson 3, Matheson 6, Scheffler 2

MYERS PARK 41 -- Cannie 7, Raven LeXander 12, Reese Wilson 12, Jerin Truesdale

Notable: Watauga’s Kate Sears made 7-of-12 field goals, 10-of-13 free throws and finished with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

WEST CHARLOTTE 69, ROBINSON 46

West Charlotte 18 16 17 18 -- 69

Robinson 9 9 17 11 -- 46

WEST CHARLOTTE 69 -- Ollie Alford 18, Chadlyn Traylor 13, Mari Day 10, Marcus Kerr 14, Kone 6, D Day 5, Houston 3

ROBINSON 46 -- Zi’Kei Wheeler 15, Brooks 4, Harlee 4, Roseman 7, Hobbs 8, Parker 3, Camp 2, Gray 3

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 88, SUN VALLEY 63

Westminster Catawba 18-26-23-21: 88

Sun Valley 21-13-15-4: 63

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA: 88 -- Tim Hall Jr 20 points 14 rebounds, Kenyon Addie 27, Derek Bradley 23, Jalen Booker 11 points 10 rebs, N. Hamrick 4, S. Winn 3

SUN VALLEY 53: CALHOUN 4, Tavares 11, White 16, Mason 11, Turiff 10, Marsh 11

NOTABLE: After being held without a 3 pointer on Friday night, Westminster’s Kenyon Addie came out on fire and hit 9 three pointers although he was face-guarded for most of the 2nd half. Tim Hall has his 8th double-double in 9 games (20 points 14 rebs) and Derek Bradley had 23 points. Westminster moves to 6-3 on the year and will open MAC Conference play on Tuesday against Northside Christian.

PHENOM HOOPS LAKESGIVING

ARDREY KELL GIRLS 60, HICKORY RIDGE 33

HICKORY RIDGE 33 -- McClary 3, Leathers 4, S. Gidney 4, Dickinson 2, M. Gidney 3, Alyssa Lewis 14

ARDREY KELL 60 -- Molly Burns 21, Washington 6, memos 4, Mapp 1, Scott 1, Fleck 3, Sarah Evans 13, Glahn 2, McCoy 3, Brady 6

CENTRAL CABARRUS 104, LAKE NORMAN 72

LAKE NORMAN 72 -- Coogins 3, Hales 7, Cole Callaway 12, Yates 2, Barbridge 2, Tre McKinnon 21, Williams 10, Dryden 5, Arnold 10

CENTRAL CABARRRUS 104 -- Jaiden Thompson 23, Chase Daniel 20, Russell 2, Elijah Ford 18, Carson Daniel 7, Gavin Bullock 13, Smith 3, Murray 6, Kent 12

HOUGH 59, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 44

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 8 10 6 20 = 44

HOUGH HIGH 9 11 15 24 = 59

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 44 -- Clark 19, Price 8, Wilson Jr. 8, Tillotson 4, Leatherwood 3, Rutherford 2.

HOUGH 59 -- Hank Neace 19, Cole Galombeck 13, Rashad McCormick 14, Smith 2, Temple 5

Metrolina: Sr. Eli Clark 19pts, 5rbs, 4asts, 4stls

Notes: Metrolina Christian 3-4 hosts Gaston Christian on Tuesday, November 29th at 7pm.

LAKE NORMAN GIRLS 78, OLYMPIC 6

LAKE NORMAN 78 -- Adason Buoniconti 12, Rhyne 7, Ellis 3, Kirsten Lewis-Williams 21, A. Williams 2, Jeta North 12, Shehan 2, Sam Shehan 13, Atkins 4, Sirianni 2

OLYMPIC 6 -- Long 2, Cole 2, Collins 2

Notable: Kirsten Lewis-Williams had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

WINSTON-SALEM NATIONAL 65, PROVIDENCE DAY 53

PROVIDENCE DAY 53 -- Prunty 5, Trajan Thompson 9, Hailey 9, Horton 6, Riley Allenspach 21, Haynes 3

WINSTON-SALEM NATIONAL 65 -- Cave 2, George 9, Alston 4, Isaiah Washington 12, Patino 9, Tchanda 7, Machot 2, Lewis Walker 18

WINSTON-SALEM REGIONAL 73, COVENANT DAY 65

COVENANT DAY 65 -- Elijah Green 18, Shipp 6, Rivens 9, Huitt 5, Weaver 7, Patrick Penosky 15, Anderson 2, Steele 2

WS REGIONAL 73 -- Emmanuel Black 12, Caden Fitzgibbons 17, Watson 9, CJ Vaughn 10, Gibson 9, Osborne 8, Richburg 3, Alexander 4

LATE FRIDAY

ROCKY RIVER 96, LAKE NORMAN 94, OT

Rocky River 26, 21, 21, 17, 11 -- 96

Lake Norman 19, 19 26, 22, 9 -- 94

ROCKY RIVER 96 -- Emannuel Torres,12 Jamarian Baccus 20, Brandon Anderson 2, Edwin Brown 2, Jayden Ross 8, Henry Price 3,Jacary Noble 4, Shamari Johnson 17,Jaden Lyles 28

Notable: Emmanuel Torres hits the game tying 3 at end of regulation to force overtime; Jamerian Baccus was 5 for 6 from 3 point line; Jaden Lyes finished with 28 points 6 rebounds 6 assists

LEROY HOLDEN CLASSIC

NORTH MECKLENBURG 84, PORTER RIDGE 37 (boys championship)

Porter Ridge 11 13 11 2 – 37

North Meck 26 22 27 9 – 84

Porter Ridge: Kyler Harris 13, Stitt 9, Kurucu 8, Shumaker 3, Powell 2, Z. Harris 2

North Meck: Isaiah Evans 19, Christian Foy 14, Trey Maxwell 13, Ashton Pierce 11, Greg Murray 10, Jenkins 8, Evans 7, Bass 2

Notes: Isaiah Evans 19pts 7rbs 4ast, Christian Foy 14pts 10rbs, Ashton Pierce 11pts 6ast

NORTH MECKLENBURG GIRLS 51, PORTER RIDGE 42 (girls championship)

North Meck: 18 8 10 15 -- 51

Porter Ridge: 11 15 7 9 -- 42

NORTH MECKLENBURG 51 -- Nevaeh Farmer 19, Kiarah Dixon-Booker 17, Bates 7, Hoover 5, Pimental 2, Pellum 1

PORTER RIDGE 42 -- Sidney Blackwell 16, Salton 14, Malcolm 5, Oliver 3, Scaldara 2, Mills 2,

Records: North Meck: 3-0; Porter Ridge: 1-2

Notables: Nevaeh Farmer 19pts, 7rebs, 5asst, 3stl; Kiarah Dixon-Booker 17pts, 5 rebs, 2stls, 2blks. North Meck wins Holden championship.

PROVIDENCE 72, MOORESVILLE 62 (boys consolation)

Mooresville 14 14 10 24 – 62

Providence 13 12 22 25 – 72

Mooresville: Ehvaan Ezhilan 18, AJ Parsley 13, Marley Samuel 10, White 9, Bryson 6, Troutman 4, Wilson 2, Clark 2

Providence: Clayton Gaither 21, Bryce Taylor 20, Chase Detenber 15, David Howell 11, Rensailer 3, Foreman 2

MOORESVILLE GIRLS 59, PROVIDENCE 54 (girls consolation)

PROVIDENCE 7 10 17 20 = 54

MOORESVILLE 13 13 17 16 = 59

PHS: Lindsey Nolan 22, Marlee Whitten 10, Noelle Williams 9, Natalie Howell 6, ZaMiyah Brooks 7

MHS: Piper 11, Davis 29, Crum 4, Goodwin 13, Inman 1

Notes: Providence Nolan with 10 rebounds, Whitten 10 rebounds and Brooks 5 assists...Consolation game at the Holden Classic

Boys All-Tournament

Isaiah Evans (MVP) North Mecklenburg

Trey Maxwell North Mecklenburg

Ashton Pierce North Mecklenburg

Kyler Harris Porter Ridge

Clayton Gaither Providence

Girls All-Tournament

Kairah Dixon Booker (MVP) North Mecklenburg

Neveah Farmer North Mecklenburg

Boston Bates North Mecklenburg

Jyana Salton Porter Ridge

Sidney Blackwell Porter Ridge

Saturday’s Girls Boxscores

MALLARD CREEK 76, GARINGER 0

Mallard Creek 30 19 13 14-76

Garinger 0 0 0 0-0

MALLARD CREEK 76 - - Elle Stone 16, Mya Young 14, Olivia Robertson 12, Allie Horne 10, Tapley 6, Titus 6, McGuire 6, Easterling 4, Hennegan 2

Garinger 0

Notable: Elle Stone had 16 pts, 4 steals, 2 rebounds & 1 assist. My’asia Young had 14 pts, 7 steals, 2 assists & 1 block. Olivia Robertson had 12 pts, 4 rebounds & 1 block. Allie Horne had 10 pts, 5 steals, 4 rebounds & 3 assists.

Records: Mallard Creek 4-0 overall

Saturday’s Boys Boxscores

MALLARD CREEK 85, ATKINS 48

Mallard Creek 29 23 22 11 -- 85

Atkins 9 19 11 9 -- 48

MALLARD CREEK 85 -- Deontae Walker 14, Rassell Young 13, Kaden Ross 12, Hawkins 9, Caddle 8, Rahman 7, Wiiliams-Stanfill 7, Davis Jr. 4, Creasey 4, Ridge 3, Cherry 2, White 2

ATKINS 46 -- Jaeden Allen 12, Lindsay 8, Ingram 7, Atkins 6, Roope 6, Kerns 4, Scott 4, Frayleg 1

Records: Mallard Creek 2-2; Atkins 0-2

SO CAL (CA) ACADEMY 53, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 43

So Cal 12 10 14 17 -- 53

Carmel 12 11 12 8 -- 43

SO CAL 53 -- Jahseem Felton 11, AJ Johnson 16, Green 6, Fielder 5, Dual 7, Bodo 1, Economou 3, Bannarbie 2, Curtis 2

CARMEL 43 -- Jaeden Mustaf 20, Smith 2, Cash 9, Silver 4, Marcus 5, Burnham 3

