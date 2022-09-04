Saturday evening rains trigger flood advisory for Dallas County, weekend rain in forecast

Dallas County is under a flood advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday as the Labor Day weekend kicks off with another round of showers and storms, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The National Weather Service warned Dallas County residents Saturday that rain storms in the early evening could cause dangerous flooding conditions. During a flood advisory, people should avoid driving, especially through areas with high or moving water, and avoid creeks, lakes and streams as much as possible.

If you aren’t sure if a part of the road is flooded, turn around and find a safe place to wait the flooding out.

The next week is expected to bring isolated to scattered showers and storms to North Texas, including on Sunday and Monday, Labor Day. Chances of rain will be the highest in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Not everyone will see rain every day and some parts of North and Central Texas will not see any, the service said. Where there is rain, some of it could be locally heavy and present flood risks.

If you have outdoor plans for the Labor Day weekend or plan to travel in North or Central Texas, you should follow the forecast regularly and be weather aware, according to the National Weather Service

Temperatures through the next week are expected to get into the low- to mid-90s at the hotest and dip into the 70s at night.