Saturday's Premier League acca: Back Aston Villa and Chelsea to win

Suggested Acca:

Aston Villa to beat N Forest, Chelsea to beat Wolves, Tottenham vs Brighton BTTS (£10 pays £52.56)

Aston Villa (8/13)

Unai Emery has slipped under the radar at Villa, but the old Arsenal boss has done a great job in turning Villa into European contenders. Emery took charge of the club on November 1 after the sacking of Steven Gerrard and he has lifted the club from 16th into seventh. Only Arsenal and Man City have more points than Villa in 2023 and they look a solid bet at home to Nottingham Forest. Forest are weak away from home. In fact, they are the worst in the division and although they have started to score away, they still have just one win on their travels - at Southampton.

Villa have won five of their last six and have kept four clean sheets in that time. They will be too powerful for Forest.

Chelsea (20/21)

Bruno Saltor's Chelsea were the better side in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool - only the VAR official and some wayward finishing stopped him kicking off his interim game in charge with a win. The Blues kept Liverpool at arm's length and N'Golo Kante's return will be a big boost.

Chelsea's problem has been scoring goals - they have just 29 from 29 games - but they managed three at Leicester under Graham Potter in their last away game. Can new caretaker Frank Lampard buck that trend?

Wolves are in a similar boat to Leicester and have lost half of their home games.

Leeds rolled them over at Molineux last time out and Bournemouth won there too. Chelsea look defensively sound and they should find someone to hit the goals to sink Wolves.

Tottenham vs Brighton BTTS (4/6)

This clash is huge regarding the battle for fourth place, with new kids on the block Brighton pushing hard for Europe.

They are seven games unbeaten and will arrive at Spurs with the third best away record in the division. They have scored in their last eight away from home and seven of those have seen both teams score. Only Bournemouth last time out failed to net in defeat to Roberto de Zerbi's men. Spurs though should have more about them than the Cherries, although their defensive approach after they scored against 10-man Everton does not inspire too much confidence. Only Arsenal and Villa have stopped Spurs netting at home and goals look likely against the Seagulls.

