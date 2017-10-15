Saturday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 26 BC 20
Edmonton 30 Toronto 27
---
NHL
Winnipeg 2 Carolina 1
Toronto 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Calgary 5 Vancouver 2
Ottawa 6 Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 8 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4 Florida 3
Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 1
New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 3 Colorado 1
Columbus 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Chicago 2 Nashville 1 (OT)
Boston 6 Arizona 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 San Jose 1
Los Angeles 4 Buffalo 2
---
AHL
Binghamton 5 Laval 1
San Antonio 3 San Jose 2
Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 2
Belleville 5 Hershey 2
Utica 3 Syracuse 2
Rockford 7 Iowa 4
Hartford 4 Springfield 3
Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 2
Toronto 3 Providence 2
Chicago 5 Ontario 2
Stockton 4 Grand Rapids 0
San Diego 5 Texas 1
Bakersfield 4 Tucson 1
---
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 2 New York 1
(Astros lead series 2-0)
National League Championship Series
Los Angeles 5 Chicago 2
(Dodgers lead series 1-0)
---
