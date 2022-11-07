SATs fly out of UPS truck after exams, Texas high school seniors may have to retake tests

The SATs of more than 50 Texas high school students were lost after their test papers flew out of a UPS truck, multiple media outlets report.

El Paso Independent School District told KTSM-TV that the incident impacts El Paso High School students who took their SATs at the school on Oct. 27. After the exams were compromised in transit, staff recovered all but 55 tests, a spokesperson said.

"El Paso ISD is working closely with the College Board to determine a remedy for the El Paso High School students whose SAT exams were lost in transit after they were securely submitted to UPS," Liza Rodriguez, a spokesperson for EPISD, told the local television station in a statement last week.

Rodriguez added that students whose tests were lost will be able to take the ACT, a different standardized test that's also used in college admissions, on Dec. 10 at no cost.

The SAT is a standardized test administered by the College Board, required by some colleges and universities nationwide as part of the undergrad application process. According to a report by the College Board, at least 1.7 million students in the high school class of 2022 took the SAT at least once.

"In rare instances, test materials are lost in transit. When this occurs, we work with the school to ensure that students are able to retest as soon as possible," the College Board wrote in a statement sent to USA TODAY on Monday. "We are currently working with El Paso High School to provide options for the impacted students."

In a statement to CNN on Sunday, UPS said it had apologized to the school and impacted students – and that the company was still working to recover the tests. UPS did not identify the person who was driving the truck that was transporting the SATs.

"Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation," UPS stated to CNN. "The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him."

USA TODAY reached out to the El Paso Independent School District and UPS for further information Monday morning.

Students impacted by the lost tests in El Paso expressed their frustration and concerns to local media.

"On the test score sheets, we have all of our information and identification on the score – our location where we live, our address, our date of birth, all of our information. And it stinks because our identity is out there right now," El Paso High School student body president Zyenna Martinez told KTSM-TV.

The impact could extend beyond the 55 tests that are still lost – with another El Paso High School student, Ezra Ponzio, telling KFOX 14 that many more tests are also invalid "because they could have been tampered with."

The incident also came before many schools' early decision application deadlines – which typically range from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1. Ponzio, who chose to retake his SAT on Oct. 27 in hopes of a higher score, told the station that the El Paso tests' loss meant he would miss the early decision application deadline for Texas A&M University.

