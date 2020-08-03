Satori Cyber Named Winner as Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020

Satori Cyber Named a Top 100 Winner in this Prestigious Awards Category Exclusively for Cybersecurity Startups at Black Hat 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori Cyber , cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of cloud data protection today announced that it has been named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020 .

Satori Cyber competed against many of the industry’s hottest cybersecurity startups for this prestigious award. Cyber Defense Magazine searched the globe and found over 3200 cybersecurity companies with nearly 30% in the startup range having been incorporated within the last 36 months or releasing their first round of innovative cybersecurity products and services.

“We’re pleased to name Satori Cyber as a winner among the Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 in our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases those companies like Satori Cyber with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

“This award showcases why CISO’s and data leaders around the globe should look at our solution – a new approach to helping solve their privacy and cybersecurity dilemma,” said Eldad Chai, co-founder and CEO of Satori Cyber. “At Satori Cyber, we are solving one of the biggest problems in information security by introducing a new architecture for data protection in the cloud.”

Satori Cyber’s mission is to help organizations maximize their data-driven competitive advantage by removing barriers to broad data access and usage while ensuring security, privacy and compliance. The Satori Cyber Secure Data Access Cloud is the first solution on the market to offer continuous visibility and granular control for data flows across all cloud and hybrid data stores.

About Satori Cyber

Satori Cyber is revolutionizing data protection and governance. Its Secure Data Access Platform seamlessly integrates into any environment to deliver complete data-flow visibility utilizing activity-based discovery and classification. The platform provides context-aware and granular data access and privacy policies across all enterprise data flows, data access and data stores. With Satori Cyber, organizations and their security teams can confidently ensure that data security, privacy and compliance are in place - enabling data-driven innovation and competitive advantage.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with March appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-cybersecurity-startups-for-2020/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

