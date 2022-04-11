SATO to offer 92 new rental homes in the Rykmentinpuisto area of Tuusula

SATO Corporation
Press release 11 April 2022 at 10:00 am



SATO, one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, is developing non-subsidised rental homes in the centre of Hyrylä, in the Rykmentinpuisto area of Tuusula. Construction will begin in May–June 2022 and the homes will be move-in ready in March 2024.

SATO and builders Jatke Uusimaa Oy have signed a contract on 8th April 2022 concerning the site at Pataljoonantie 3–5 in the Rykmentinpuisto area of Tuusula where two five-storey apartment buildings with a total of 92 new rental homes are set to rise.

The buildings will be faced in light-coloured brick cladding. All homes in the buildings will have balconies, Juliet balconies in the lower-floor homes facing the street.

“We work together with cities and municipalities in developing residential areas. Several developers are working on the Rykmentinpuisto area of Tuusula, which will have many different types of housing. SATO is developing non-subsidised rental homes in the area. There will be homes of varying sizes on the property, from studio efficiencies to larger family homes,” says Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments at SATO.

“The Pataljoonantie site will be SATO’s first residential investment in Tuusula in more than 15 years,” Aalto adds.

Rental home design guided by sustainable choices

The design of the building caters for energy efficiency and sustainable building solutions that will last for decades to come. The buildings will be rated energy class A. They will be equipped with district heating, because they are located in a groundwater area where geothermal wells cannot be drilled. The buildings will also feature solar panels and an intake air cooling system.

There will be 61 covered parking spaces in the property’s own yard along with ten garages. All parking spaces will be equipped with electric car charging facilities. The design of the property also caters for the future possibility of acquiring a shared car for the residents to use.

The buildings will have sauna and club facilities and laundry and drying rooms for the common use of all residents along with individual storage units for each apartment.

Adaptability and flexibility have been taken into account in the design of the studio homes in the buildings. Some of the load-bearing concrete walls of the studios have been replaced with light walls between the units, while other load-bearing walls have the option for future openings. This way, they can be combined with the apartments next door if going forward, demand arises for larger apartments.


Rykmentinpuisto in Tuusula

The residential district of Rykmentinpuisto now under development in Tuusula is located in the area of the old army barracks in Hyrylä with good access to main roads. Once completed, Rykmentinpuisto will be home to more than 15,000 people. Rykmentinpuisto is about 30 minutes from Helsinki city centre and 15 minutes from Helsinki International Airport by car. Public transport in Tuusula is part of the HSL region: there are buses to Kerava railway station 3 km away, to Leinelä station on the Ring Rail Line, and also straight to Helsinki. Supermarkets, health centre, public pool, sports centre and library are all within walking distance. The area will also have new daycare centres, a comprehensive school and upper secondary campus Monio, which is currently under construction. The nearby Tuusulanjärvi lake with its cycling routes and cultural sites offers excellent opportunities for leisure and recreation.

The Hyrylä district of Tuusula is one of the most important and rising regional centres in greater Helsinki area. Its wide range of services, enjoyable housing opportunities and small-town setting are linked to the entire Helsinki Metropolitan Area through excellent transport connections.

For media enquiries, please contact: SATO Corporation, Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments, phone +358 40 513 0702, arto.aalto@sato.fi


SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2021, SATO owned nearly 27,000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO's investment property is roughly EUR 5 billion.


