Satisfy Updates Hoka’s Topselling Clifton Sneaker

Satisfy, a Paris-based men’s activewear brand, is partnering with Hoka, the high-flying sneaker brand owned by Deckers, on a new version of the shoe company’s popular Clifton sneaker.

The Clifton LS Satisfy is intended to integrate Hoka’s functionality with Satisfy’s design aesthetic. The sneaker is being billed as a style “where performance meets luxury” and features a custom engineered mesh design inspired by topographic maps. There are co-branded uppers and insoles, an asymmetrical engineered base mesh, a translucent hotmelt print, double heel webbing pull, woven tongue webbing and a speed lace system. There is also a reflective top cap intended to provide visibility at night and a Durabrasion rubber outsole.

“The Hoka partnership with Satisfy has allowed both of our design teams to come together and truly push the boundaries of performance and lifestyle, through a one-of-a-kind take on the Clifton LS,” said Travis Wiseman, director of lifestyle footwear at Hoka. “Satisfy represents a key partner at the forefront of shaping where the future of running culture is headed, and we’re excited to see where this meaningful unification of our brands goes next.”

Brice Partouche, founder and creative director of Satisfy, added: “We’ve taken a performance-driven approach, combining Hoka’s technical expertise with Satify’s minimalist design philosophy. Together, we’ve crafted a unique take on this Hoka icon, merging trail and road running aesthetics to perfectly align with today’s running culture.”

The shoe will retail for $225 and will be available on the Hoka and Satisfy sites beginning Nov. 17.

