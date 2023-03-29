The Satin Scrunchies That Don't "Pull Out Hair" or "Leave a Bend" Are on Sale for $1 Apiece at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If you frequently wear your hair in a ponytail or a bun, you probably know the struggle of untying your locks only to pull out a wad of broken strands in the process. Not to mention, there’s most likely a crease in your hair once you let it down. That’s why tons of people with long hair are turning to gentle, satin hair-ties, instead, and right now, you can get the popular Kitsch satin scrunchies on sale for $1 apiece at Amazon.

Available in five assortments of black, blush, and gray tones, the Kitsch scrunchies come in a pack of five hair ties, starting at $6. They’re made from a satin material, which “smooths over the hair, helps to reduce friction, and retains moisture,” celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble previously told InStyle. That means you can wear a Kitsch satin scrunchie in your hair both during the day and overnight without worrying about dents or breakage.

Nearly 17,000 shoppers have given the scrunchies a five-star rating, earning them a spot as the second best-selling hair accessory on Amazon. Many people with thinning hair are especially fans of the hair ties, as they help reduce the number of strands that fall out. One shopper confirmed the scrunchies “glide through [their] hair” with “no more pulling or knots,” while another person said they “stretch nicely” and “no hair gets caught.”

In addition to raving about their lack of shedding with these scrunchies, many shoppers also love how their hair looks once they take the accessory out. One reviewer said the scrunchies “are an absolute must for preserving your blowout,” adding that they’re able to put their hair up and not worry about “kinks” when they take it down. And as another shopper put it simply, they “don’t leave a bend or pull out [your] hair.”

Rather than settling for mediocre hair ties that damage your hair and leave it looking funky, upgrade to a set of satin scrunchies. And for $1 each, there’s never been a better time to add the Kitsch satin scrunchies to your Amazon cart.

