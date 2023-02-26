Satellite pictures claim to show elite Russian unit 'destroyed' around Vuhledar

A Ukrainian soldier runs to take a position through the residential blocks in the frontline city of Vuhledar - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

An elite Russian infantry force reportedly suffered heavy losses in a failed assault on the town of Vuhledar, according to satellite images claiming to show a formation of vehicles destroyed.

British military intelligence released photographs on Sunday claiming to show at least 10 armoured vehicles burned out in the snow pockmarked by mortar craters to the south east of the town.

"These vehicles were likely elements of Russia’s 155th Naval Infantry (NI) Brigade which has been at the forefront of recent costly offensives," the Ministry of Defence said.

"The supposedly enhanced capability of NI brigades has now almost certainly been significantly degraded because it has been backfilled with inexperienced mobilised personnel."

Vuhledar, some 100 miles south west of Bakhmut, has become one of the focal points of Russia’s renewed offensive to capture more territory in the Donbas.

Satellite picture shows elite Russian unit 'destroyed' around Vuhledar - MOD / Twitter

Meanwhile, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces has said that Russia "keeps attacking the positions of Ukrainian troops" around Bakhmut.

In its daily update on Sunday, it said that Russia had conducted "unsuccessful offensives" near six settlements, including Yahidne and Berkhivka, in the Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed.

It comes after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, said on Saturday that his forces had captured the village of Yahidne.

A Ukrainian soldier prepares to change position during a patrol in the frontline city of Vuhledar - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

“At 19.00 on 25th February, storm units of the Wagner private military company secured complete control of the locality of Yagodnoye (Yahidne) to the north of Bakhmut,” Mr Prigozhin said in an audio message posted online.

On Friday, he claimed control of Berkhivka, an adjacent village on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s armed forces said Russia keeps concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions along the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar parts of the frontline.

It said Russian forces had shelled the areas of 22 settlements along that part of the frontline in Donetsk over the past day, while Ukraine had repelled 71 in Donetsk and elsewhere along the frontline.