Satellite Modem Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Application, End-user Industry, Channel Type, Data Rate, Technology, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Modem Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Application (Mobile & Backhaul, Offshore Communication, Tracking & Monitoring), End-user Industry (Telecom, Marine, Military), Channel Type, Data Rate, Technology, & Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite modem market is estimated to grow from USD 403 million in 2021 to reach USD 710 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2026.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market are rising need for enriched high-speed data communication, increase in the number of high-throughput satellites (HTS), and growing demand for satellite communication in internet of things (IoT).

The satellite modem market for MCPC modem is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The satellite modem market for MCPC modem is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this segment is attributed to the unparalleled channel efficiency offered by these modems, which is the core requirement of high-data-traffic applications, such as mobile communication, internet, and broadband services. MCPC satellite modems can be integrated with IP networks to provide seamless connection for voice, video, and data traffic. Broadband internet services for enterprise networks are possible through MCPC modem technology because of its high data rate capacity over satellite technology.

The satellite modem market for military and defense is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The satellite modem market for military and defense is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Satellite communication is used for multiple applications such as situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and border patrol in military & defense operations. The amount of data, voice, and video exchanged between the headquarters and remote sites has grown substantially from the last five to ten years. Satellite modems with high data rates are used for such communication. Furthermore, satellite modems deliver high-speed satellite communications for on-the-move, stationary, point-to-point, or point-to-multipoint missions. Satellite modems also play a critical role in ensuring secure and reliable communication for military and defense operations.

North America to account for the largest size of satellite modem market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest size of satellite modem market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the satellite modem market in North America are the demand for satellite communication-based maritime applications, need for high-speed networks, increased adoption of connected vessels, and presence of key industry players, including Comtech EF Data Corporation (US), Datum Systems (US), and ORBCOMM INC. (US). Furthermore, growing demand from US military and subsidies by US government for broadband internet service in rural parts of US is expected to boost demand for satellite modems in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Satellite Modem Market
4.2 Satellite Modem Market, by Data Rate
4.3 Satellite Modem Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-user Industry and Country
4.4 Satellite Modem Market, by Application
4.5 Satellite Modem Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Enriched High-Speed Data Communication
5.2.1.2 Increase in Number of High-Throughput Satellites (HTS)
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Satellite Communication in Internet of Things (IoT)
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Ambiguity in Regulatory Framework Pertaining to Satellite Communication Protocols and Standards
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Launches of Leo Satellites and Constellations
5.2.3.2 Proposed Development of Satellite Networks to Provide Internet Access in Remote Areas
5.2.3.3 Commercialization of 5G
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Vulnerability of Satcom Devices to Cybersecurity Attacks
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Satellite Modem Ecosystem
5.5 Regulations
5.5.1 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)
5.5.2 Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach)
5.5.3 Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach)
5.5.4 FCC Regulations
5.5.5 Privacy Regulations
5.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5.7 Case Studies
5.7.1 BSNL Selects NOVELSAT Satellite Modem for Remote Island Connectivity
5.7.2 Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL Corporation) Rural Backhaul Project
5.7.3 Gilat Satellite Network Provides Satellite Modem for In-Flight Connectivity
5.8 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers Business
5.8.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Satellite Modem Manufacturers
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Trade and Tariff Analysis
5.11 Technology Trends
5.12 Pricing Analysis

6 Satellite Modem Market, by Channel Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 SCPC Satellite Modem
6.2.1 SCPC Transmission Systems are Typically Used in Mobile Backhaul, Communication on the Move, and Disaster Recovery
6.3 MCPC Satellite Modem
6.3.1 MCPC Broadcasting is Economical Method of Utilizing Satellite Transponders Bandwidth and Results in Lower Transmission Costs Per Channel

7 Satellite Modem Market, by Data Rate
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High-Speed Data Rate Satellite Modem
7.2.1 High-Speed Data Rate Modems Offer High Versatility and Flexibility
7.2.2 Use Case: National Broadcaster Improves Satellite Broadcast Efficiency Using NOVELSAT NS3000 High-Speed Data Rate Modem
7.3 Mid-Range Data Rate Satellite Modem
7.3.1 Mid-Range Data Rate Satellite Modems are Mainly Used for Mobile Backhaul and IP Trunking Applications
7.3.2 Use Case: Tier 1 Defense Contractor Selected Mid-Range Data Rate Satellite Modem for Its Network Upgrade and Expansion
7.4 Entry-Level Data Rate Satellite Modem
7.4.1 Entry-Level Satellite Modems are Typically Used in Transportation and Logistics, Enterprise, Financial Sectors, and Research Institutes
7.4.2 Use Case: ORBCOMM Received Multi-Million Contract from Us Army for Logistics Tracking, Locating, and Monitoring of Government Assets

8 Satellite Modem Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mobile & Backhaul
8.2.1 Satellite Modems Help in Reducing Latency, Increasing Efficiency of Signal, and Increasing Speed of Data Transmission in Mobile Backhauling
8.3 IP Trunking
8.3.1 IP Trunking Allows Organizations and Agencies to Connect Many People at Once
8.4 Offshore Communication
8.4.1 Satellite Modems Help to Establish Reliable and Efficient Communication Links in Offshore Communications
8.5 Tracking & Monitoring
8.5.1 Satellite Modems Help in Critical Near-Real-Time Monitoring in Remote Locations That Do Not Have Access to Cellular Coverage
8.6 Enterprise and Broadband
8.6.1 for Banking and Financial Institutes, Satellite Modems Help in Efficiently Managing ATMs, Credit Card Authorization, and Trading and Other Financial Transactions
8.7 In-Flight Connectivity
8.7.1 In-Flight Connectivity Systems Consist of Satellite Modems for Reliable Satellite Communications on Commercial Aircrafts
8.8 Media and Broadcast
8.8.1 Use of Satellite Modems Offers Broadcasters More Channels Per MHz and Higher Bandwidth Efficiency
8.9 Others

9 Satellite Modem Market, by End-user Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Energy & Utilities
9.2.1 Satellite Modems Help in Efficient Data Transfer from Smart Grids and Smart Meters and Assist in Asset Tracking at Remote Locations
9.3 Mining
9.3.1 Satellite Modems are an Essential Component of VSAT Systems Used for Providing Connectivity in Mining Sector
9.4 Telecommunications
9.4.1 Growing Demand for Satellite Communication in Remote Locations Lacking Access to Cellular Networks Drives Market Growth
9.5 Marine
9.5.1 Commercial Vessels Require Reliable Satellite Communications to Stay Connected to Their Main Offices and Support Crew Welfare Activities
9.6 Military & Defense
9.6.1 Satellite Modems Enable High-Speed Satellite Communications for On-The-Move, Stationary, Point-To-Point, or Point-To-Multipoint Missions
9.7 Transportation & Logistics
9.7.1 Need for Transferring Real-Time Data Drives Demand for Satellite Modems in Transportation & Logistics
9.8 Oil & Gas
9.8.1 Growing Demand for High-Bandwidth Applications Such as Voice and HD Video Transmission for Corporate and Crew Welfare Activities Drives Growth
9.9 Others

10 Satellite Modem Market, by Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 VSAT
10.2.1 VSAT is Ideal for Remote Locations Such as Mining Sites, Marine Vessels, and Oil & Gas Exploration Sites, Which Require Effective Broadband Internet Connection
10.3 Satcom On-The-Move (SOTM)
10.3.1 Satcom On-The-Move Satellite Modems are Primarily Used for Tactical Communication in Military Applications
10.4 Satcom On-The-Pause (SOTP)
10.4.1 SOTP Technology is Ideal for Covering Extensive Geographical Areas
10.5 Satellite Telemetry
10.5.1 Satellite Telemetry is Mainly Used for Oil and Gas, Military, and Scientific Research End-user Industries
10.6 Satcom Automatic Identification System (AIS)
10.6.1 Satcom AIS is Used in Marine Industry for Offshore Applications

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
12.3 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Emerging Leader
12.5.3 Pervasive
12.5.4 Participant
12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
12.6.1 Progressive Company
12.6.2 Responsive Company
12.6.3 Dynamic Company
12.6.4 Starting Block
12.7 Satellite Modem Market: Company Product Footprint
12.8 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Viasat, Inc.
13.2.2 Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
13.2.3 ST Engineering
13.2.4 Teledyne Technologies
13.2.5 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
13.2.6 ORBCOMM Inc.
13.2.7 NOVELSAT
13.2.8 Datum Systems
13.2.9 Hughes Network Systems
*Business Overview, Products Offered, Product Launches, Deals, Others, and Analyst's View Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies
13.3 Other Key Players
13.3.1 WORK Microwave GmbH
13.3.2 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
13.3.3 AYECKA Communication Systems, Ltd.
13.3.4 Amplus Communication Pte. Ltd.
13.3.5 ND SATCOM
13.3.6 Aselsan AS
13.3.7 SatixFy
13.3.8 Bentek Systems
13.3.9 THISS Technologies
13.3.10 Flightcell International Ltd.
13.3.11 ENENSYS Technologies
13.3.12 Swarm Technologies, Inc.
13.3.13 NAL Research Corporation
13.3.14 TXMission Inc.
13.3.15 MetOcean Telematics

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80olqc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate. While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don't apply to private sc

  • Olympic athletes heading to Beijing warned about Chinese cyber spies

    OTTAWA — Athletes representing Canada in the Beijing Winter Olympics next month are being told to take extra precautions against Chinese cyber surveillance, including the danger of electronic devices being infected with spyware. Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said the government has been "working closely" with the Olympic and Paralympic committees, which are briefing athletes on security in China, including on the risk of being hacked. The minister said the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Commi

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN