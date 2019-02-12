Satellite KTM team Tech3 to run Toro Rosso-style 2019 MotoGP livery

Tech3 bikes to run in Toro Rosso-style livery

KTM has become the latest MotoGP manufacturer to launch its bike for the 2019 MotoGP season, along with the manufacturer's new satellite team Tech3.

The presentation for both squads took place at KTM's Mattighofen headquarters in Austria on Tuesday.

Tech3, which has gained Red Bull as a sponsor as part of the new tie-up, has switched from a largely black livery to a blue, silver and orange design similar to that used by Formula 1 team Toro Rosso.

The main factory team's matte blue-and-orange design from 2018 remains largely unchanged.

KTM is entering its third full MotoGP season, and has signed former Tech3 rider Johann Zarco to replace Bradley Smith alongside Pol Espargaro in its works line-up.

Zarco's 2018 team-mate Hafizh Syahrin remains at Tech3 for its transition from Yamaha machinery to KTM, and is joined by last year's Moto2 runner-up Miguel Oliveira.

KTM endured a difficult sophomore MotoGP campaign last year amid delays to its revised engine, while its progress was not helped by injuries that ruled both Espargaro and test rider Mika Kallio out of races.

But Espargaro scored a historic first podium for KTM in a chaotic season finale at Valencia, ensuring the team outscored rival manufacturer Aprilia for a second year in a row.

Dani Pedrosa has also joined the KTM fold as a tester for 2019 alongside Kallio, but the Spaniard is currently out of action due to recent surgery and is not expected to be available for riding duties for three months.

