Satellite Communication Terminal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Classification and Application

The satellite communication terminal market is expected to grow from US$ 3,877. 1 million in 2021 to US$ 6,030. 7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 5% during 2021-2028.

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Communication Terminal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Classification and Application"
The European satellite communication terminal market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.The region is characterized by high GDP, high GDP per capita, high standard of living, favorable economic policies, vast industrialization, a rise in the aging population, and a positive outlook for the adoption of new technology.

Western European countries heavily emphasize the use of advanced technologies for satellite communication terminals compared to Eastern European countries.Telecommunications, enterprise & broadband, land mobility, remote sensing & earth observation, aviation, and aerospace are some domains that contribute to the growth of the satellite communication terminal market in the region.

The service providers in Europe understand the increasing relevance of the 6 GHz spectrum.The region is set to target the 6 GHz band as it is crucial for future capacity needs and growth.

The telecommunication industry involves the significant use of satellite communication terminals.

As per the 2021 Europol report on the Terrorism situation in the European Union (EU), the region witnessed 57 terrorist attack attempts in 2020. Due to such a high count of attack attempts, the requirement for SATCOM-on-the-move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles is anticipated to increase notably.

The satellite communication terminal market is segmented based on classification, application, and geography.Based on classification, the market is categorized into C band, X band, S band, Ku band, and Ka band.

The X Band segment represented the largest share of the overall market in 2020.In terms of application, the satellite communication terminal market is segmented into military use and civil use.

In 2020, the military use segment accounted for a substantial market share.Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

In 2020, North America accounted for a significant share in the global market.

In the South America region, Brazil is the worst affected country due to the outbreak of COVID-19 followed by Colombia, Argentina, and Peru.The government authorities of various countries in South America are taking several initiatives to protect people and to contain COVID-19’s spread in the region through respective limitations and restrictions.

The construction of new airports and development in the aerospace sector was driving the demand for respective satellite communication terminals before the COVID-19 pandemic began.However, disruption of the supply chain and scarcity of raw materials led to delay in the scheduled deliveries.

Due to the growing telecommunication sector, and media & entertainment industry, demand for respective satellite communication terminal was there during the pandemic. But due to the challenges in the production process, the supply of satellite communication terminals was hampered considerably.

The overall satellite communication terminal market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the satellite communication terminal market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the satellite communication terminal market.

The major players operating in the global satellite communication terminal market include Airbus; AVL Technologies; Collins Aerospace; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; NEC Corporation; ST ENGINEERING; Thales Group; and Viasat, Inc.
