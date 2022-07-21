Satellite Communication Market to Witness Tough Galactic Battle with New Entrants Eying to outpace Existing Players

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global satellite communication market was valued at $38.98 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of $83.25 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.45% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the global satellite communication market , western countries have been making great advancements and commercial deployments. China has one of the highest growth rates in the world, while Russia, Europe and Canada are all translating their international operations into local successes. But despite debate, technology is leading to a positive future for the industry.

The demand for satellite communication is on the rise as businesses and individuals alike increasingly rely on remote communications. With a satellite connection, users can send and receive data without having to worry about terrestrial infrastructure, making it ideal for locations where traditional methods are unreliable or unavailable. Additionally, satellite connections are not subject to the same weather-related disruptions that often plague terrestrial networks.

As the world becomes more connected, the demand for reliable and affordable satellite communications will continue to grow. This growth of satellite communication market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of online gaming and streaming services, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the continued expansion of internet access into rural and underserved areas. The deployment of new high-throughput satellites (HTS) is also playing a role in meeting this growing demand by providing increased capacity and speeds at a lower cost.

World is More Focused and Positive Towards Low Orbit Satellite

There is a growing trend in the world today of being more focused and positive towards low orbit satellites. This has been a result of a number of factors, including the increasing demand for broadband services, and the realization that these satellites can provide both economic and environmental benefits.

The demand for low orbit satellite communication is becoming popular for a number of reasons. One reason is that it offers an alternative to terrestrial communication systems, which can be subject to interference and other problems. Low orbit satellites also offer the advantage of being able to communicate with each other directly, without the need for ground stations. This makes them more flexible and easier to deploy than traditional satellite communication systems.

Starlink is a low orbit satellite broadband system being developed by SpaceX in the global satellite communication market. The system is designed to provide high-speed broadband internet to remote areas, and will consist of a constellation of 12,000 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). The first batch of 60 satellites was launched on May 23, 2019, and the second batch of 60 was launched on November 11, 2019. As of January 2020, there are 180 Starlink satellites in orbit. The number has increased to over 2,500 in July 2022.

The ultimate goal of the Starlink project is to provide global coverage at speeds greater than 1 Gbps and latencies lower than 20 ms. In order to achieve this, SpaceX plans to deploy over 42,000 satellites into three different orbital shells: 1,200 in LEO (at 550 km), 30,000 in MEO (at 3200 km), and 11,000 VIIRS.

Another reason for the popularity of low orbit satellite communication market is that it is much less expensive than its terrestrial counterpart. The cost of launching and maintaining a low orbit satellite is a fraction of what it would cost to build and maintain a terrestrial system. Additionally, the bandwidth available on low orbit satellites is typically much higher than that available on terrestrial systems, making them more attractive for data-intensive applications such as video streaming and file sharing.

In short, low orbit satellites have the potential to provide global coverage, something those terrestrial systems cannot match. This means that they can be used for applications such as disaster relief, where communications need to be maintained even in areas where infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Mobile Satellite Services to Foresee Exponential Growth as More Players to Enter the Market

Global satellite communication market is expecting a huge growth as more players are planning to enter the market. Currently, a handful of companies are dominating the market, mainly Starlink, Oneweb, SES, Intelsat, Telesat, and Viasat, among others. The market for mobile satellite services is expected to be around $15 billion by 2030. This will be due to the growing demand for mobile broadband, which is being propelled by the increasing penetration of mobile devices and the growing popularity of internet applications. There are several key players in this market, including Arianespace, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and orbcomm. Each of these companies has its own strengths and weaknesses and therefore each has an opportunity to expand its market share.

As the mobile satellite communication market is rapidly evolving, more players are planning to enter the market.

Recent Developments in Satellite Communication Market

Amazon unveiled Project Kuiper in 2019 with an aim to deploy a massive broadband satellite internet constellation. The company in planning to invest $10 billion. US government has already approved launch of 3200 satellites in lower orbit

Airtel acquired Oneweb in 2021 and is planning it expand its operations in India

Reliance Jio and Tata Communication in 2022 announced to expand their operation into satellite communication market

Terrestrial and Space Broadband Players to Struggle for Dominance, but They can Revolutionized the Industry if Worked Together

The terrestrial and space broadband players will struggle to maintain their dominance in the satellite communication market over the next decade as they face new challengers, but they can still be revolutionized if they work together.

Traditional terrestrial broadband providers have been slow to invest in expanding their networks to satellites, while satellite operators have been more willing to do so. However, this might change as telcos around the globe start investing more in terrestrial broadband infrastructure in order to connect users in rural and remote areas. Consequently, the key players in the satellite communication industry are telcos, satellite providers and content providers. In addition, there are also start-ups that are looking to provide innovative solutions for satellite services or broadband delivery.

However, despite this success, the satellite communication market is not without its challenges. One of the biggest issues facing companies within this sector is competition from terrestrial and space broadband players. These other companies are working to build networks that can provide faster, more reliable connections than those that currently exist in the market. If these competitors were able to successfully take market share away from satellite communication providers, it could have a significant impact on the future of the industry.

Nevertheless, there are also a number of potential opportunities for providers satellite communication market if they can work together and come up with innovative ideas. For instance, these companies could focus on developing new ways to connect people in remote areas or helping businesses to improve their data security. In addition, collaborating with other transportation providers could help satellites reach destinations quickly and reliably.

Future of Satellite Communication Market is Bright, But Government Policies to Set the Path

The future of satellite communication market looks bright, with new technologies and applications emerging to meet the needs of businesses, consumers and governments. However, government policies that affect the industry can have a significant impact on its growth. The market is currently dominated by two main players -Starlink and SES - but this could change in the coming years as other providers enter the market.

Government policies are important because they determine which technologies will be adopted and how they will be used. In recent years, governments around the world have been looking to embrace new technologies, such as satellite communication and to improve their security and surveillance capabilities. It is further supported by rapid growth in satellite based broadband services with the entry of Starlink backed by Elon Musk. This has helped drive the demand for satellite services, particularly in countries such as Russia and China.

However, government policies can also have a negative impact on the growth of satellite communication market. For example, governments in Europe have been reluctant to adopt large-scale satellite networks due to concerns over their privacy implications. This has Affected the adoption of such networks in that region, delaying the market's penetration into some countries. In addition, countries like India are reluctant in giving green signal to satellite operators such as Starlink.

There are also challenges that the satellite communications market is facing. One of these challenges is the increased competition from other forms of communication such as terrestrial networks and cell phones. In addition, there are concerns about the future viability of low orbit satellite systems due to increased costs and environmental challenges. However, these challenges may be outweighed by the opportunities that exist for the market in general, and the satellite communications industry specifically.

Government policies plays a key role in expanding any business into new territory and it is important to know them or to effectively navigate them to enter the market. SkyQuest Technology has covered all the major countries and potential satellite communication markets around the globe. We have thoroughly analyzed government policies and their impact on the new and existing entrants. The report also covers a detailed analysis of opportunities and growth dynamics as per particular country and region.

Impact of 5G on Satellite Communication to Remain High as Providers are Fearing of Interference in their Services

The global satellite communication market is witnessing a remarkable growth due to the rise of 5G technology. However, this growth comes with a lot of challenges as providers are already facing interference issues. 5G technology has the potential to disrupt the current state of satellite communication and provide new opportunities for providers. However, interference issues are a major setback for this technology.

The impact of 5G on satellite communication is expected to remain high, as providers are fearing interference in their services from the new technology. While 5G offers many potential benefits, including faster speeds and lower latency, its effect on satellite communication remains a concern for providers. 5G operates in a higher frequency range than previous generations of mobile technology, which could lead to interference with satellites that operate in similar frequency ranges. This could degrade the quality of service for satellite users and potentially cause outages. In addition, 5G base stations will be denser than previous generations, which could also lead to increased interference.

Satellite providers are working with mobile operators and equipment manufacturers to mitigate the risk of interference, but it remains a concern. In the meantime, consumers can expect the impact of 5G on satellite communication to remain high.

Top Players in Satellite Communication Market

Boeing (US)

Cobham Limited (UK)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Indra (Spain)

Inmarsat Global Limited (UK)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

Viasat, Inc. (US)

Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel)

