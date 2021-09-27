Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Her Silence Following Willie Garson's Death

Photo credit: Marcel Thomas - Getty Images

Updated article on 27/09/21: Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out for the first time since her Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson's death.

Garson's son confirmed his father's passing last week. The actor died of pancreatic cancer, aged 57.

'It's been unbearable,' Parker began her caption to a throwback photo of herself and Garson. 'Sometimes silence is a statement.

She continued:

Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.

'Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.

Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.

My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.

These were his last words to me. "Great bangles all around." Yes.

Godspeed Willie Garson.

RIP.

X,

SJ

Following Garson's passing, his family asked for tribute donations to be made in his name to the Alliance for Children's Rights.

Article originally published on 22/09/21: Willie Garson, the actor best known for playing Sex and the City’s Stanford Blatch, has died aged 57, his son says.

SATC fans will know him as the talent agent and BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, ever-present with a cocktail, snazzy bowtie and a witty putdown. As Stanford, Garson also appeared in both Sex and the City films. More recently, he had been working on the SATC spin-off series, And Just Like That...

Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen partner Anthony Marentino in the HBO series and is also working on And Just Like That..., wrote on Instagram: ‘I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness... You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie.’

Cynthia Nixon, aka Miranda Hobbes, wrote: ‘We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional - always.’

The executive producer of Sex And The City and And Just Like That..., Michael Patrick King, said Garson had been working ‘even while he was sick’, without giving details. ‘His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day,’ he said in a statement. ‘His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone.’

A strong advocate for adoption, Garson adopted his son, Nathen, in 2009, who shared a tribute of his own on Instagram, writing: ‘I love you so much papa. Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.’

Garson was also known as conman Mozzie in the TV series White Collar and appeared in numerous other hit TV programmes, including Cheers, Family Ties, The X-Files, Boy Meets World and Friends.

His film credits include Groundhog Day, There's Something About Mary and Fever Pitch.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

