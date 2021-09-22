SATC actor Willie Garson has sadly died aged 57

Photo credit: JC Olivera - Getty Images

Actor Willie Garson, best known and loved for playing Carrie Bradshaw's friend Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has sadly passed away at the age of 57. His cause of death has not been made public.

The news was confirmed on social media by his son, Nathen, who posted a loving tribute in his father's memory and described him as 'tough, funny and smart'. Most recently, Willie was seen filming the SATC reboot out in New York.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathen wrote alongside a series of photos of Willie. "I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.

"Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘"

Willie's castmates have also shared their favourite memories of him and expressed their sorrow at his passing.

Cynthia Nixon, who played opposite Willie for over twenty years, as lawyer Miranda Hobbes in SATC, said that he was just as funny off-screen as he was on.

"So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him," she shared on Instagram and Twitter. "He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

Mario Cantone, who played Willie's on-screen husband Anthony Marantino, said that he couldn't have asked for a more brilliant TV partner.

"I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest… I love you," he shared, along with a picture of them together at an event.

Comedic actor Ben Stiller also tweeted, "Sending love to @WillieGarson’s son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny."

Willie, who also played Mozzie in White Collar, left a poignant last message on social media, urging his followers to be kind. "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APPROACH KINDNESS."

Our thoughts are with of all of Willie's loved ones at this very sad time.

