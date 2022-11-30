Satanic Verses would be rejected today because of self-censorship, says Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Anita Singh
·3 min read
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi - Getty Images North America

Sir Salman Rushdie may have felt unable to write The Satanic Verses today because society is seized by an “epidemic of self-censorship”, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has suggested.

The award-winning author said that publishers would reject the book because literature is now seen “through ideological rather than artistic lenses”.

Society is in the grip of cancel culture “tyranny”, she added, with young people afraid to voice their opinions and careers ruined by “virtual vigilante action” on social media.

Ngozi Adichie said that writers such as Rushdie want to tackle sensitive subjects, but publishers are no longer willing to support them.

Rushdie was attacked in August while appearing at a literary event. He suffered multiple stab wounds, has lost vision in one eye and the use of one hand.

In the first of this year’s BBC Radio 4 Reith Lectures, Ngozi Adichie spoke about freedom of speech.

Writers ‘held back by spectre of social censure’

She said: “Here is a question I’ve been thinking about: would Rushdie’s novel be published today? Probably not. Would it even be written? Possibly not.

“There are writers like Rushdie who want to write novels about sensitive subjects, but are held back by the spectre of social censure.

“Literature is increasingly viewed through ideological rather than artistic lenses. Nothing demonstrates this better than the recent phenomenon of ‘sensitivity readers’ in the world of publishing, people whose job it is to cleanse unpublished manuscripts of potentially offensive words.”

Ngozi Adichie, author of Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, said that publishers are also wary of committing “secular blasphemy”.

She claimed that the issue went far beyond the publishing world, with young people caught in an “epidemic of self-censorship” because they are too afraid of being cancelled.

The author faced her own backlash in 2017 after stating in an interview: “When people talk about, ‘Are trans women women?’ my feeling is [that] trans women are trans women.”

In her lecture, Ngozi Adichie said: “We now live in broad settled ideological tribes. Our tribes demand from us a devotion to orthodoxy and they abide not reason, but faith.

‘An exquisite kind of self-censorship’

“Many young people are growing up in this cauldron afraid to ask questions for fear of asking the wrong questions. And so they practise an exquisite kind of self-censorship. Even if they believe something to be true or important, they do not say so because they should not say so.”

Ngozi Adichie said the alternative to this “epidemic” of self-censorship was people stating their beliefs and as a result facing a “terrible” online backlash of “ugly personal insults, putting addresses of homes and children’s schools online, trying to make people lose their jobs”.

She said: “To anyone who thinks, ‘Well, some people who have said terrible things deserve it,’: no. Nobody deserves it. It is unconscionable barbarism.

“It is a virtual vigilante action whose aim is not just to silence the person who has spoken but to create a vengeful atmosphere that deters others from speaking. There is something honest about an authoritarianism that recognises itself to be what it is.

“Such a system is easier to challenge because the battle lines are clear. But this new social censure demands consensus while being wilfully blind to its own tyranny. I think it portends the death of curiosity, the death of learning and the death of creativity.”

Ngozi Adichie called for a raising of standards on social media, and reforms including the removal of anonymous accounts.

She suggested that “opinion sharers, political and cultural leaders, editors [and] social media influencers” across the political spectrum should form “a coalition of the reasonable” to moderate extreme speech.

