Sassuolo CEO confirms West Ham bid as he gives update on Gianluca Scamacca’s future

Gianluca Scamacca has been linked with West Ham and PSG (Getty Images)

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed West Ham’s interest in Gianluca Scamacca.

The striker is one of those on the Hammers’ shortlist this summer, as they look to strengthen in forward areas to provide competition for Michail Antonio. David Moyes had to contend with a thin squad last season and is determined to have a set of players better equiped for a hectic campaign.

Scamacca has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal but with the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, they are unlikely to bring another striker to the Emirates this summer.

West Ham have opened talks with Sassuolo over a potential deal for Scamacca, but they face competition from PSG who are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Carnevali has given an update on the situation, revealing that West Ham have tabled a better deal than the Ligue 1 side but Sassuolo are still under no pressure to sell their man.

“West Ham are offering €40m for Scamacca and Paris Saint-Germain offering €35m,” Carnevali said.

“There are also some add-ons as difference. We don’t need to sell, so we will see - there’s no agreement with any club now.”

West Ham are set to step up their striker search this week, with Chelsea forward Armando Broja one of the club’s primary targets.

The Hammers made their third major signing of the summer last week when midfielder Flynn Downes arrived from Swansea, but a centre-forward has been a key priority for David Moyes since the transfer window opened.