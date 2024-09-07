Canada's Danielle Dorris defends Paralympic gold in the pool; Newkirk snags bronze

PARIS — Danielle Dorris had no idea what to expect at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

That experience under her belt at age 13, she topped the podium five years later in Tokyo at a Games held without spectators in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorris got the full experience in Paris — and another gold medal around her neck.

The 21-year-old swimmer from Fredericton won the women's S7 50-metre final Saturday with a time of 33.62 seconds.

"I'm ecstatic," Dorris said. "I'm very happy."

Mallory Weggemann of the United States took silver, while Italy's Guilia Terzi snagged bronze. Tess Routliffe of Caledon, Ont., was fourth after picking up a silver and a bronze earlier in the Games.

Canada's Shelby Newkirk also secured a medal in the pool, capturing bronze in the women's S6 100-metre backstroke final.

The Saskatoon swimmer finished with a time of one minute 22.24 seconds.

China's Yuyan Jiang topped the podium with a world-record time of 1:19.44. Ellie Marks of the U.S., who previously owned the world record, took silver.

Dorris won Paralympic gold three years ago after being the youngest member of Canada's 2016 team.

"Had no clue what was going on, shell-shocked, just there for experience," she said of Rio eight years ago. "Coming to Tokyo, changing classifications, being very competitive, having nobody in the stands. It was a little sad, but still a great experience."

Dorris was born with underdeveloped arms, a condition known as bilateral radial dysplasia.

"Winning my second medal in this amazing crowd, with my family here, is incredible," she said. "I'm much more mature now. I'm very happy for this whole journey that I've been on. More to come.”

Newkirk finished fourth in the women's 50-metre freestyle in Paris before earning her bronze medal.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with dystonia at age 13 after her right foot started cramping and spasming uncontrollably. The condition, which affects her movement, balance and coordination, resulted in Newkirk losing the use of her foot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press