Saskatoon police searching for man in connection with city's 12th homicide of 2020

A man is wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with Saskatoon's most recent homicide.

The victim, 22-year-old Brandon Applegate, was found injured near the intersection of Clarence Avenue S. and Eighth Street E. Sunday morning.

He died later in hospital from a gunshot wound.

His death is the city's 12th homicide of 2020.

Police are now looking for Justin Ballantyne, 30, who they say was known to the victim.

He may be in Saskatoon but also has connections in Prince Albert, police said Wednesday. They are warning that he may be armed and shouldn't be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak with an investigator in the major crimes unit, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.