Saskatoon mayor calls for vaccine passports, vaccination requirements for certain activities

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark detailed health measures he'd like to see implemented in a Facebook post Tuesday night. (Bryan Eneas/CBC - image credit)

Saskatoon's mayor is calling for a vaccine passport and other public health measures to protect against COVID-19.

Charlie Clark believes restrictions need to be placed on people who choose not to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday night Clark posted on Facebook about the pandemic situation in the city, detailing the reasons for measures that he'd like to see implemented.

He said that the city is still finalizing it's policies for employees, as well as for public services including transit and leisure centres.

According to Clark, the health care system is being stretched thin, and local health officers and their teams can no longer keep up with contact tracing.

He also pointed to wastewater data in the city, which recently showed the highest ever amount of COVID-19 since the study began at the University of Saskatchewan.

"The Delta Variant is now the dominant strain in our city and province," he wrote. "Saskatoon is the hotspot in the province with cases rising exponentially each day in the past week."

For these reasons, Clark said he believes measures should be put in place in the city, including vaccine passports, vaccination requirements for certain activities, and mandatory testing.

"I believe there need to be measures in place for people who choose not to be vaccinated, that put limits or conditions on how much they can participate in community activities," he said.

Clark's comments come shortly after the City of Saskatoon announced that it would postpone its return to work plan as COVID numbers increase.

Mayor Clark added that the most important thing that needs to happen is for the city to go from 68 per cent of the population being vaccinated to 85 per cent.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili extended his support of implementing certain health mandates.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

"Let's be looking at mask mandates, let's be looking at vaccine mandates. Let's use the tools we have to allow us to live the most normal version of life while keeping the most people alive," Meili said.

But Meili also said that he doesn't think it should be left to city's to come up with their own rules and plans, and called on the government to take action.

"We need guidance from the province, from our chief medical health officer, from the ministers and the premiere," he said.