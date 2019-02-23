Saskatoon to host 2021 Olympic Curling Trials

Canada's men's and women's curling teams for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be determined in Saskatoon.

The SaskTel Centre will play host to the 2021 Roar of the Rings from Nov. 27-Dec. 5.

The announcement to have Saskatoon host the Roar of the Rings was made during Curling Day in Canada celebrations. Olympic trials are held every four years prior to the Winter Games.

"The Roar of the Rings is the most intense, highest-stakes event in Canadian curling, and the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon will be a superb showcase," said Maureen Miller, Chair of Curling Canada's Board of Governors. "Saskatoon has proven time and time again that it is a curling hotbed, with fans and volunteer who make every event in that city special, and I know that will be the case in 2021."

"We are very excited to host the Roar of the Rings — some of the best curling in the world — right here in Saskatoon in 2021," said Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark. "Curling is part of the very fabric of our community and our province as a whole. It is this passion for the game that makes curling bonspiels and championships so successful in Saskatoon, and I'm confident that we will rise to the occasion once again to host a great event that draws huge crowds. Thank you to Curl Saskatoon and all of the volunteers who helped to make this bid successful."

The process for determining the competing teams for the Roar of the Rings will be announced later this season, as will the Trials competition format.

It'll be the seventh iteration of the Roar of the Rings. The first was held in Brandon, Man. in 1997. It marked the first-time for the Trials with the sport being added back to the Olympic program in 1998.

Saskatchewan's Sandra Schmirler made a memorable in-off shot to secure her spot at the Nagano Games, defeating Shannon Kleibrink in the Trials final.

Schmirler would go on to win Canada's first-ever Olympic gold medal in curling.

Mike Harris from Ontario also won the right to wear the maple leaf at those Games. He would go onto to win silver for Canada.

Olympic curling success

Previous Olympic trial cities include Regina in 2001, Halifax in 2005, Edmonton in 2009, Winnipeg in 2013 and Ottawa hosted the most recent trials in 2017.

Over the years Canadians teams have excelled at the Olympics having captured medals at every Games going into the 2018 Olympics, including five gold medals.

That streak came to a screeching halt at the 2018 PyeongChang games when both the Canadian men's and women's teams failed to podium, although Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris claimed gold in mixed curling's Olympic debut.