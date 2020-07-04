Saskatoon firefighters pull unconscious man from river

The public is being advised to steer clear from the South Saskatchewan River after members of the Saskatoon Fire Department pulled an unconscious man from the fast-moving body of water on Saturday afternoon.

Just before noon, dispatchers received a 911 call about a person in distress in the South Saskatchewan River near the Broadway Bridge, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

A man was reportedly being swept toward the weir by the river's fast moving current. The news release also said a person on a Sea-Doo was attempting to prevent the person from travelling further downstream.

The Saskatoon Fire Department's Water Rescue team was one the river by 12:03 p.m. CST and were able to retrieve the person from the water. The person rescued was then turned over to Medavie Health Services West for treatment.

Saskatoon Fire Department acting battalion Chief Trent Thorarinson says the man was unconscious when he was pulled from the water and paramedics with Medavie Health Services performed CPR on the man.

His current condition is unknown.

Alongside the Saskatoon Fire Department's Water Rescue Team, a fire engine and the battalion chief also responded to the call.

The South Saskatchewan River is moving at a rate four to six times faster than average and it's expected to reach peak flow on Monday, the fire department said.

The increase in speed is due to the release of rainfall water from the Diefenbaker Dam.

Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency and the Saskatoon Fire Department are advising people to stay away from the river at this point in time and enjoy the river from a safe distance.