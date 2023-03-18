Saskatchewan's top judge stepping down in August

CBC
·1 min read
Chief Justice of Saskatchewan Robert Richards, centre, is seen in a 2019 file photo during the swearing in ceremony for Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty, left, along with Premier Scott Moe, right. Justice Richards announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role at the end of August. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Chief Justice of Saskatchewan Robert Richards, centre, is seen in a 2019 file photo during the swearing in ceremony for Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty, left, along with Premier Scott Moe, right. Justice Richards announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role at the end of August. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Saskatchewan Chief Justice Robert Richards says he will be stepping down from his roles as a Saskatchewan Court of Appeal judge and the province's chief justice this summer.

Justice Richards will be ending both roles effective Aug. 31, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Law Courts on Friday.

Richards has served as a judge for Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal since 2004. He was appointed chief justice of Saskatchewan in 2013.

"It has been an honour and a great privilege to serve the people of Saskatchewan as a member of the court and as the chief justice of my province," Richards wrote in his resignation letter to the minister of justice, according to Friday's news release.

He studied law at the University of Saskatchewan and at Harvard Law School.

Before becoming a judge, Richards was a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada, served as director of constitutional law in the Saskatchewan Department of Justice and was a partner at the law firm now known as MLT Aikins, the news release said.

He is currently the chairperson of the Provincial Judicial Council and the first vice-chair of the Canadian Judicial Council.

Latest Stories

  • Will Fox News settle the Dominion defamation lawsuit? First Amendment experts aren’t so sure

    Has the voting machine company at the centre of right-wing conspiracy theories met the extremely high bar for proving defamation by the press? Maybe, but the network says losing the case would be a blow to all media, Alex Woodward reports

  • Florida’s century-old Sunshine Laws under duress as DeSantis tries to redefine them

    “We’re heading into dark times, and this is Sunshine Week.’’ — Michael Barfield, open government advocate

  • Hunter Biden Sues Repair Shop Owner Over Handling of Laptop

    (Bloomberg) -- Hunter Biden is suing the owner of a computer repair shop where he allegedly dropped off his infamous laptop, claiming the man improperly copied and helped disseminate his personal data.Most Read from BloombergUBS Seeks Swiss Backstop in Any Credit Suisse DealCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsUBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis CombinationBlackRock Not Working on Rival Bid for Credit SuisseDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsThe suit filed

  • Florida Judge Blocks DeSantis’ ‘Stop-Woke’ Act, Again

    DeSantis has made public education a target in the state’s culture war, but his legislation may not pass the muster of the courts

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene adds defunding ongoing DOJ Trump investigations to list of hard-right demands to avoid fiscal crisis

    Conservatives already had a long list of steep demands in exchange for funding the government. Interfering in an ongoing investigation is a new one.

  • Canada: Teen kills two officers on duty in Edmonton

    Police were responding to a domestic call when a 16-year-old opened fire, killing two officers.

  • Sask. First Act passes in front of gallery full of First Nations and Métis people opposed to bill

    Provincial government members voted unanimously to pass the Saskatchewan First Act on Thursday in front of a gallery full of First Nations and Métis community members who travelled to the legislature in opposition of the bill. Last fall, the government introduced Bill 88, saying it would confirm the province's autonomy and jurisdiction over its natural resources. The act "asserts its exclusive legislative jurisdiction under the Constitution of Canada, and in particular, those matters listed in s

  • RCMP won't agree to respect Gitxsan chiefs' ban on 'militarized' response group

    The RCMP says it will not commit to respecting a Gitxsan hereditary chiefs' decision banning the Mounties' Community-Industry Response Group (C-IRG) from unceded lands in northwest B.C. The chiefs ordered the C-IRG not to trespass or be deployed across 35,000 square kilometres of Gitxsan lax yip, or territory, in January. "They come with guns. They come with dogs. They come with helicopters. They come with armoured vehicles," said Gwiiyeehl (Brian Williams), a Fireweed Clan hereditary chief from

  • Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack

    A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison. Larry Brock, 55, of Grapevine, Texas, joined other rioters on the Senate floor only minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators and their staff evacuated the chamber to escape the mob attacking the building on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge John Bates also sentenced Brock to two years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

  • Florida Republican's Bill Would Ban Young Girls From Discussing Their Periods In School

    Rep. Stan McClain's (R) admitted that his bill would limit girls from talking about their periods, although he clarified that was not the intent.

  • Opposition leaders question ties between PM and special rapporteur, repeat calls for public inquiry

    Two opposition leaders in the House of Commons are dismissing the newly named special rapporteur on foreign election interference as a "family friend" of the prime minister and are continuing to press the government to call a public inquiry. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named former governor general David Johnston as the special rapporteur on foreign election interference during the last two federal elections. A government media release said Johnston is tasked with looking at the

  • Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'

    OTTAWA — After policing the "Freedom Convoy," the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show — including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines. Briefing notes obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information laws also point to security pressures to protect leaders in Ottawa and detail the challenges that arose from the fact the protests had no clear leadership. The force compiled the documents before six top RCMP officia

  • Jan. 6 Footage Aired by Tucker Carlson Without Review, Say Capitol Police

    Capitol Police general counsel “was shown only one” of the nearly 40 clips aired by Tucker Carlson

  • Pierre Poilievre outlines affordable housing strategy if elected PM

    Speaking in Vancouver on Friday, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre outline his strategy for how he'd tackle the issue of affordable housing if he were elected prime minister in the next federal election. He mentioned converting unused government buildings into affordable housing and linking cities' infrastructure dollars to the number of houses it allows to be built.

  • Elizabeth Warren says Republicans handed Fed chairman ‘flamethrower that he aimed at the banking rules’

    The Massachusetts Democrat blames a 2018 law that Donald Trump signed weakening financial regulations

  • Yukon First Nation declares state of emergency over opioids 'terrorizing' community

    MAYO, YUKON — A small Yukon First Nation says it's dealing with an "opioid emergency" that is terrorizing citizens and families with violence, crime, overdoses and death. The First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun in Mayo, 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse, declared a state of emergency Thursday and called for a meeting with the Yukon government, the RCMP and the Village of Mayo to develop an action plan to protect its members. The declaration says the "emergency must be addressed immediately in order

  • Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Thursday it plans to give Ukraine about a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, which would make it the first NATO member to fulfill Kyiv's increasingly urgent requests for warplanes to defend itself against the Russian invasion. Warsaw will hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes “within the next few days,” President Andrzej Duda said, and the rest needed servicing but would be supplied later. The Polish word he used to describe the total number can mean between 11 an

  • Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation

    STORY: Putin was greeted by the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, and taken to see a new children's center and art school on what the official said was a surprise visit.State media did not immediately broadcast any remarks from Putin, a day after the International Criminal Court said it had issued an arrest warrant against him and accused him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

  • A transformed US Supreme Court pays tribute to Justice Ginsburg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's current members, joined by judges, scholars, lawyers and government officials, paid tribute on Friday to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon and women's rights pioneer whose 2020 death opened the door to the top U.S. judicial body's transformative rightward shift. A rare meeting of the Supreme Court Bar, composed of attorneys admitted to practice law before the court, featured speeches from people who worked closely with Ginsburg including U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who argues cases for President Joe Biden's administration. "Her life was a quintessentially American story," Prelogar said.

  • Stolen helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff at Sacramento airport

    Suspect who tried to steal a helicopter but crashed into the tarmac at a Sacramento airport also damaged four other helicopters, police say.