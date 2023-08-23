Saskatchewan's pronoun and naming changes at school part of larger trend: professor

REGINA — A professor who researches sexual and gender youth issues says he's concerned naming and pronoun changes in Saskatchewan schools could cause other governments in Canada to adopt similar policies.

Kristopher Wells, the Canada Research Chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth, says the new policy requiring parental consent when children under 16 years old want to change their names or pronouns is part of a larger trend in North America.

He says right-wing governments in the United States and in New Brunswick have adopted similar policies to cater to a populist movement that's against the LGBTQ community.

Wells says he's also concerned with Saskatchewan's decision to not use a sexual education program that supports inclusion for all people, including resources for supporting sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation says that kind of program, called SOGI 123, had been under development with the government as part of a pilot program for some schools.

Wells says Saskatchewan's decision to pause this program, which is used in other jurisdictions, makes the province more restrictive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press