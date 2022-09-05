Saskatchewan stabbings: Suspects still at large, police say

Jessica Murphy in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Merlyn Thomas in London - BBC News
·3 min read

Two murder suspects are still at large after ten people were stabbed to death in one of the worst acts of violence in Canada's recent history.

Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31, have been charged with murder, despite not being arrested.

The attacks - which left another 18 people injured - happened in a remote region of Saskatchewan on Sunday.

In the city of Regina, where the suspects were last seen, families are in mourning and communities on edge.

There are no obvious signs of a manhunt here - except for the sound of emergency alerts ringing on mobile phones warning of "two adult male suspects" who "continue to be at large".

The city is quiet, with many shops shuttered for the Labour Day long weekend.

In Victoria Park in the city centre, families called the attacks "horrific" and "sad". "It's on everyone's mind," Deena Arthur told the BBC.

"They're not monsters, they're people. Something has happened to them to make this happen."

Another woman said the stabbings have left her "stomach in knots". She wonders how something like this could happen in Canada.

The killings have rocked the typically peacefully prairie province of Saskatchewan, with police investigating 13 separate crime scenes.

"This kind of violence, or any kind of violence has no place in our country," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

He said that "tragedies like these have become all too commonplace" - adding that Saskatchewanians and Canadians would be there for each other in "times of difficulty and anguish".

Many of the victims were residents of the remote James Smith Cree Nation - leaving members of Canada's indigenous community especially shaken.

A state of emergency was declared in the community of about 2,000 residents north-east of the village of Weldon, which is home to just 200 people.

As news of the stabbings broke, a dangerous person alert was sent to all mobile phones across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta - an enormous region almost half the size of Europe.

Numerous checkpoints have been set up and drivers have been urged not to pick up hitchhikers. Officers from the three provinces are involved in the search.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the spate of killings "horrific and heartbreaking".

No official details of the victims have been given, but Canadian media have identified some.

"Mostly we're all related here, so it's pretty hard," Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson - one of the elected leaders in the region - told the Regina Leader Post.

The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition party, the New Democratic Party's Carla Beck, told the BBC the incident had "shaken" the residents of a "tight-knit community".

Saskatchewan's Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they had been searching for Myles Sanderson for more than three months.

In May 2022 the 30-year-old stopped meeting with his parole officer and since then has been classified as "unlawfully at large".

Police have not indicated a motive - but said they believe some victims were targeted, while others were random.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the attacks could be drug-related.

Timeline of events

05:40 - local time on 4 September (11:40 GMT) - police receive the first call about a stabbing in the James Smith Cree Nation. More calls start coming in within minutes

07:12 - police tell the public to seek immediate shelter and issue a Dangerous Persons Alert

07:57 - police reveal the names, descriptions and pictures of the two suspects

08:20 - the Dangerous Persons Alert is extended to the whole Saskatchewan province

11:25 - the search for the suspects is further widened to the neighbouring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta

12:07 - police alert the public that the suspects' vehicle had been spotted in Regina, the provincial capital

A map of where the shooting took place
A map of where the shooting took place
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Suspects in Canada stabbing massacre charged as 'relentless' manhunt intensifies

    The attacks early Sunday took place in at least 13 locations in and around the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

  • Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

    Her mother Cheryl was also injured.

  • Afghanistan: Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

    A suicide bomber was shot dead by guards as he approached the embassy gates, officials say.

  • Biden assails 'Trumpies' in Labor Day battleground pitches

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden excoriated “MAGA Republicans, the extreme right and Trumpies” on Monday, pitching his Labor Day appeals to union members he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. “Everybody knows that. But unions built the middle class.” Later Monday, he was flying to Pittsburgh for the city’s parade — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a w

  • Chevelle Races Nissan Skyline And You Won’t Believe The Outcome

    This is classic American muscle vs JDM performance.

  • South Korea braces for 'very strong' typhoon

    STORY: Strong winds and high waves pounded the port on South Korea's Jeju Island on Monday (September 5) as the country raised its typhoon-alert level to its highest with the nearing of typhoon Hinnamnor - the first time in five years.Traveling northward at a speed of 15 mph, Hinnamnor is expected to make landfall southwest of the port city of Busan early on Tuesday (September 6).President Yoon Suk-yeol said he would be on emergency standby, a day after ordering authorities to do their best to minimize damage from the typhoon.It's the second bout of heavy rains the country is facing since deadly floods in August.Bang Chung-Il owns a laundry shop in Seoul."We prepared water stoppers and sandbags. So, if it rains a lot, then we will act promptly as we want to avoid damage, unlike last time. We don't want more damage. We suffered so much last time."South Korea classifies typhoons in four categories – normal, strong, very strong, super strong. "Very strong" typhoons like Hinnamnor have wind speeds of up to 53 meters per second. That's 118 miles per hour.No casualties have yet been reported, though more than 100 people have been evacuated and some facilities have been damaged by floods.Authorities say the Typhoon is on a course that will take it northeast toward Japan. The south of the country was already being pounded with heavy rain and strong winds on Monday.

  • Emma Bridgewater releases 2022 Christmas collection – and we'll take one of everything

    British pottery brand Emma Bridgewater has just revealed its 2022 Christmas collection and we want everything! Take a sneak peak here.

  • Canadian beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish 2nd in debut at Chicago Open

    The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson finished second in their professional debut at the AVP Pro Tour's Chicago Open on Sunday. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson were defeated 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 15-10) by Americans Taryn Klot and Kristen Nuss in the final. It was the second loss the Canadian duo suffered to Klot and Nuss at the event, following a 2-0 result (21-18, 21-15) on Friday. Last week, Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, Canada's most decorated women's

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn the Toronto Argonauts a 28-8 Labour Day victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks, in his first year with Toronto after playing eight seasons with Hamilton, capped a double-reverse at 3:33 to effectively silence the Tim Hortons Field gathering of 25,266, a record for a Ticats game at the venue. The TD came after Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba stopped quarterback Jalen Morton short on a third-down

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue