Saskatchewan signs on to federal government's $10-a-day child-care plan

REGINA — Saskatchewan is signing on to the federal government's plan to implement $10-a-day child care for families.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Liberal government is committing nearly $1.1 billion to Saskatchewan over the next five years.

The $10-a-day child care is expected to be implemented by the end of 2026.

Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan says the funds will also help create 28,000 new regulated early learning and child-care spaces.

Federal officials have been travelling the country in recent weeks, announcing agreements with provinces and territories to create a national child-care system.

Canada has already signed child-care deals with Manitoba, Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Yukon, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press