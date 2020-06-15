Saskatchewan sees jump in COVID-19 cases, most in far north region

REGINA — Saskatchewan is reporting a jump of 18 new cases of COVID-19 and says most have been connected to a wake and a funeral.

The province says 13 of the new infections are in the province's far north region.

A wake on Wednesday and a funeral on Thursday were subject to a precautionary health advisory issued by the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Officials say three other new cases are in the Saskatoon area.

Two are also people who live outside Saskatchewan but tested positive for COVID-19 while in the province.

Of a total 683 infections in Saskatchewan, 41 are considered active.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, says case numbers had been lower in recent days — in just single digits — and Monday's increase is a reminder that the virus is still present.

"Large public gatherings increase the risk of transmission," he said in a news release. "Everyone should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 15, 2020

The Canadian Press