Saskatchewan says new COVID-19 outbreak in two Hutterite colonies

MAPLE CREEK, Sask. — Saskatchewan is dealing with a new COVID-19 outbreak.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it has declared an outbreak in two Hutterite communities in the Rural Municipality of Maple Creek.

The authority says two people in the area of southwest Saskatchewan initially tested positive for the infection last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now it says an additional 14 confirmed positive cases were verified on Wednesday.

Health officials say contact tracing is underway in targeted areas of the rural municipality and cases are being investigated for connection to interprovincial travel to Alberta as well travel in the area.

Dr. David Torr, interim senior medical health officer, says people in the area should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and work with public health officials to prevent further spread.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020

The Canadian Press