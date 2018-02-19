Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran defensive lineman Hughes to extension

The Canadian Press
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive lineman Charleston Hughes to a contract extension through the 2019 season Monday.

Saskatchewan acquired Hughes from Hamilton on Feb. 2. The move came shortly after the Tiger-Cats landed Hughes from the Calgary Stampeders.

The six-foot-one, 246-pound Hughes spent 10 seasons with Calgary, registering 412 tackles, 99 sacks, 38 special-teams tackles and 23 forced fumbles. Hughes also played in 11 career post-season games and four Grey Cups, winning twice.

Hughes, 34, was a CFL all-star last season for the fourth time.

 

