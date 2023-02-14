Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran Canadian offensive lineman Godber

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders shored up their offensive and defensive lines Tuesday by signing veteran Canadian Peter Godber and American Micah Johnson on Tuesday.

The moves came on the first day of CFL free agency. The addition of Godber, an offensive lineman, addresses a need for the Riders, who allowed a CFL-high 77 sacks last year.

The six-foot-four, 304-pound Godber started 18 regular-season and two playoff games last year at centre for the B.C. Lions. In 2002, the Lions led the CFL in most net yards (384.6 per game) and were second in scoring (27.7 points per game.

The six-foot-two, 278-pound Johnson returns to the Riders after spending last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He had 24 tackles (five for a loss) and seven sacks last year in being named an East Division all-Star.

Johnson spent the previous two seasons in Regina, recording 45 tackles and six sacks in 28 regular-season games with the Riders.

The Riders also signed American receiver Shawn Bane Jr. The five-foot-nine, 178-pound Bane set career highs for catches (21) and yards (288) last year with Calgary while adding a touchdown.

The 27-year-old also returned nine punts for 80 yards and seven kickoffs for 156 yards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press