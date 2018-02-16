Saskatchewan Roughriders sign three more Canadians in CFL free agency

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed three Canadian players on Friday, including running back Johnny Augustin.

The team also signed defensive back Adam Laurensse and defensive lineman Cory Robinson.

At five-foot-eight and 202 pounds, Augustin spent the last five seasons at the University of Guelph, where he had 2,921 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in 37 collegiate games.

Augustin attended 2017 training camp with the Edmonton Eskimos last season.

Laurensse, standing at six-foot-one and 185 pounds, spent the last five seasons at the University of Calgary, where he had 125 career defensive tackles and 16 interceptions.

The 24-year-old Laurensse was acquired by the Riders after the Calgary Stampeders drafted him in the 7th round of the 2017 CFL draft.

The six-foot-three, 251 pound Robinson played his last four seasons at the University of Calgary as well.

The 23-year-old registered 86.5 defensive tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback sacks in 40 career collegiate games.

The Canadian Press