Saskatchewan Roughriders sign receiver Emilus to one-year contract extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus to a one-year contract extension Monday.

The deal keeps Emilus with the Riders through the 2025 season.

The six-foot-one 200-pound Montreal native registered 70 catches for 1,097 yards and six TDs last season, just his second in the CFL. Saskatchewan selected Emilus, 26, in the first round, No. 7 overall, in the 2022 CFL draft.

Emilus became the fastest Canadian in team history to register a 1,000-yard season - Hall of Famer Ray Elgaard did so in his third campaign. Emilus is also just the fifth Canuck to crack the plateau after Elgaard, Jeff Fairholm, Chris Getzlaf and Andy Fantuz.

Emilus had 10 catches for 165 games over 15 regular-season games as a rookie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press