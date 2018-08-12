Saskatchewan Roughriders cut Duron Carter, leading to Terrell Owens buzz

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released two-time all-star wide receiver Duron Carter on Saturday night, less than a week after working out former NFL star receiver Terrell Owens.

Carter, 27, has 111 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. The move immediately triggered speculation that the Roughriders could add the 44-year-old Owens.

Edmonton-based agent Jason Staroszik, who is handling Owens's CFL negotiations, politely declined comment when contacted by The Canadian Press. Roughriders GM/coach Chris Jones worked out Owens last Sunday in Chattanooga, Tenn., one day after he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Carter, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tweeted his reaction following his release.

"Welp... just got the call... I'm out Sask! Love y'all!!! Most fun I had in a long time!!"

Later, Carter questioned his future in the game, tweeting, "I might be done with football man... find a job that travels around the world, something where I can be myself."

The Ohio State product was the Roughriders' top receiver in 2017 with a 1,043 yards and eight TDs, but he was shifted to cornerback in the second week of this season after Nick Marshall suffered a finger injury.

He was moved back to offence last game, making three catches for 59 yards and one TD.

In June, Carter pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing pot at the Saskatoon airport last February.

He is scheduled to stand trial in December.

He pleaded guilty earlier in June to a similar offence at Winnipeg's airport in November 2017. Carter was granted an absolute discharge.

The Roughriders gave Owens a look after the Edmonton Eskimos released him from their negotiation list in July.

Edmonton placed Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010, on its 45-man negotiation list on June 19, shortly after he posted a video of himself running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. Later, Owens activated a 10-day window to receive a contract offer from the Eskimos, who opted against making that move.

Once the 10-day window was activated, Edmonton had four options: offer Owens a contract; trade his rights; release him prior to the end of the 10-day period; or make no offer over the 10-day period, at which time he would've been released automatically from the Eskimos negotiation list.

If Edmonton had made Owens a contract offer and he rejected it, Owens would've remained on the Eskimos negotiation list for another year, which would've given the two sides more time to work out a deal.

Owens has been out of football since 2012 when he had 35 catches for 420 yards and 10 TDs over eight games with the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League. Owens signed with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks during training camp that year but was released.

Owens was selected in the third round, No. 89 overall, of the 1996 NFL draft by San Francisco. He played for five teams — the 49ers, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati — over 16 seasons, registering 1,078 career catches for 15,934 yards and 153 TDs.

He's ranked second all-time in receiving yards and third in receiving TDs. Owens was a five-time first-team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler.

The Canadian Press