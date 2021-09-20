Saskatchewan residents no longer need PIN to sign up for eHealth account

eHealth Saskatchewan has temporarily removed the requirement for a PIN to sign up for an online account. (saskatchewan.ca - image credit)

Saskatchewan residents no longer need a PIN to sign up for an eHealth account. The move was made to make it easier for citizens to access their COVID-19 vaccine information through MySaskHealthRecord.

The change came into effect Monday due to high demand from people looking to access their account after the province announced upcoming vaccine requirements for many public spaces.

Davin Church, the VP of program and technology for eHealth Saskatchewan, said PIN verification will not be used for three to four months.

He also said that there is a process underway to work through any errors regarding people's vaccine information haveing not been entered correctly.

"There have been some data entry errors and I believe that there is direction on the website to submit forms with eHealth Saskatchewan," he says. "We will work with the organization that provided those vaccines to ensure that those records are corrected."

Church also said it is still possible for those who received their vaccination outside the country to have their vaccination records shown on their account.

Saskatchewan launched COVID vaccination records with QR codes Monday. The certificates can be used in the province and for international travel.