Saskatchewan to renew emergency order same day province lifts all COVID-19 measures

·2 min read

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Party government, which has repeatedly said people need to "learn to live with COVID-19," is renewing its state of emergency.

Premier Scott Moe signed an order-in-council on Wednesday to extend the emergency order "to address the COVID-19 public health emergency."

The order will renew Monday, the same day Saskatchewan is to lift all remaining pandemic restrictions, including an indoor mask mandate and the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan's state of emergency order was re-enacted in September during the Delta wave, and gives the government power to redirect health-care workers.

It also gives the government broad authority to control travel within the province, to take control of the emergency response of a local authority and to require people to comply with any health orders.

However, Moe said the order is strictly in place to move around workers within the health-care system.

"It's in place simply for that reason. It's not there for any other enforcement reasons," Moe said last week.

A spokesperson for the premier's office said Thursday the order will remain in place until staff within the health-care system no longer need to be redeployed.

Latest data from the Ministry of Health shows that between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12, there were 410 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 — a record since the pandemic began.

"You got a government that's still admitting we're in the middle of a pandemic, admitting we're still in a health crisis and is removing every single measure that could actually reduce that health crisis," Opposition Leader Ryan Meili said Thursday.

He also took aim at the government for ignoring collective bargaining agreements among health-care workers, who are being mandated to take on roles outside their scope.

"This is a premier who is perfectly willing to ignore collective bargaining and send workers wherever he wants to send them, but not do a single thing to protect them or the patients they're caring for," Meili said.

"This is deeply hypocritical and irresponsible."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trump's White House Letter for Biden 'Was Long' with 'Very Lovely' Handwriting

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is looking back at a moment involving Donald Trump's message to his successor that she'll remember "for a long time"

  • Yukon to ease COVID-19 restrictions starting March 4: premier

    WHITEHORSE — Yukon's premier says the territory is set to move ahead with plans to ease many COVID-19 restrictions starting next week. Sandy Silver says capacity limits on gatherings will be lifted, and bars and restaurants can return to normal service with dancing and mingling between tables on March 4. He told a news conference Thursday that masks will still be required in indoor public places and proof of vaccination must still be shown to access certain settings. Acting chief medical officer

  • Sask. renews emergency order, as other public health measures are set to expire Feb. 28

    The Saskatchewan government has renewed its emergency order, while letting other public health measures expire at the end of February. The order first went into effect last September, to allow health-care workers to be redeployed when there was a surge of COVID-19 cases during the Delta wave. The order was renewed by cabinet on Feb. 9 and was set to expire at the end of the month. On Feb. 16, Premier Scott Moe said the state of emergency was needed in the province because the Saskatchewan Health

  • Why Ukraine crisis could cause global price rises

    The conflict could push up oil and food prices globally when people are seeing the cost of living increase.

  • Emergency powers end but questions linger on future of protest and legacy of actions

    OTTAWA — The secure perimeter around downtown Ottawa, guarded by police checkpoints, will remain through the weekend as the local force tries to maintain peace and order in Canada's capital city without the extra powers they were granted through the Emergencies Act. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday the extraordinary, time-limited powers would be pulled back now that the immediate crisis is over. They were brought in last week to respond to protests and blockades against COVID-19

  • Windsor mayor lifts state of emergency put in place after Ambassador Bridge protest

    The City of Windsor is lifting a state of emergency that was put in place 10 days ago following a protest that blocked international trade at the Ambassador Bridge. In a statement Thursday, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens announced that, after consulting with Windsor police, the state of emergency is being lifted as the "immediate threat has been cleared" and there has been a week of cross border trade without disruptions. Dilkens also said he will ask the provincial and federal governments for finan

  • UPDATE 5-China rejects calling Russia move 'invasion,' urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home

    China rejected calling Russia's moves on Ukraine an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint on Thursday, even as it advised its citizens there to stay home. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault on Ukraine by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. At a packed daily media briefing in Beijing, Hua bridled at journalists' characterisation of Russia's actions.

  • China rejects calling Russia move 'invasion,' urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China rejected calling Russia's moves on Ukraine an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint on Thursday, even as it advised its citizens there to stay home. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault on Ukraine by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. At a packed daily media briefing in Beijing, Hua bridled at journalists' characterisation of Russia's actions.

  • SARM calls for action on invasive wild boars in the province

    The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is warning about the growth of the invasive wild boar in the province. The animals made their way into Saskatchewan in the late 1970s as domestic livestock, and over time many escaped and reproduced at a rapid pace. The invasive species now roams freely, with SARM reporting over 60 rural municipalities in southern Saskatchewan suffering from overpopulated boars. “To this day, wild boar have free reign of rural Saskatchewan land with no

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali