Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder after man found dead in woods

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A veteran Saskatchewan Mountie is facing a charge of first-degree murder after police say a man's body was discovered in a wooded area.

Bernie Herman, a 32-year member of the RCMP who was most recently stationed at the Prince Albert detachment, is to appear in court there Thursday.

The officer, who also turns 53 on Thursday, is accused of killing 26-year-old Braden Herman.

Investigators said the alleged killing took place while the officer was off duty, but few details have been released.

"The victim and the accused in this file are known to each other, but are not related," a news release from the Prince Albert Police Service said Wednesday.

It said officers were called to a wooded area in the city Tuesday night after receiving a report that a man's body had been discovered.

An autopsy was to take place Thursday in Saskatoon.

Police also said officers have secured a vehicle and a home in Prince Albert as part of the investigation.

The service's criminal investigations division is leading the case, but city police have requested the appointment of an independent observer to oversee it.

"Any time someone's life is taken it is certainly tragic and just really sad," said Charlene Tebbutt, media coordinator with the Prince Albert police.

Saskatchewan RCMP did not respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press