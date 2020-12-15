Saskatchewan premier, chief medical officer of health respond to 'sickening' racist comments

COVID-19 in Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe responded to racist comments that were made about the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Saqib Shahab, over the weekend at a protest in Regina.

According to CBC, during the rally, a speaker purposely mispronounced Shahab's name, then said, "I can't get these foreigners' names right."

“They’re nothing short of idiotic,” Moe said at a press conference on Monday. “I’m actually very embarrassed that anyone from this province would make such disgusting comments, I find it sickening and I know many other people in the province do.”

“We have a...chief medical health officer in this province who we should be very thankful to have. He didn’t have to come to Saskatchewan and he is among the very best, providing the very best public health advice that any province could ask for.”

Yesterday, one of the speakers at a rally in Regina made comments that were beneath contempt, including racist comments about Dr. Shahab.



Last Thursday, former Health Minister Jim Reiter, who worked with Dr. Shahab for many years, made a statement about him in the Legislature. pic.twitter.com/ktUwtQMuoG — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) December 13, 2020

Moe went on to share Dr. Shahab’s extensive medical experience, both in Canada and internationally, highlighting that the province’s chief medical officer of health trained at the University of the Punjab and graduated at the top of his class. Dr. Shahab went on to receive his Masters in public health from Johns Hopkins University. He is a member of the Royal College of Physicians in the U.K., and he is a fellow in public health and preventative medicine of the Royal College of Physicians in Canada.

“He could have chosen anywhere in the world to go and practice his trade but he didn’t, he chose here, and Saskatchewan is certainly a better place because of the choice that he made,” Moe said.

The premier encouraged people in the province to share that they are thankful for Dr. Shahab’s efforts, either publicly on social media or in conversations in the community, or in an email.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer of health also responded to the racist comments, saying that they “speak more to the people making them than to whom they’re directed.”

“I have my own privileges, I’m a male physician, well paid with a good job, and I’m shielded from the harm that these comments make,” Dr. Shahab said. “We all know that there are many people in the province and the world who don’t have these privileges and protection.”

“I think this gives us pause to think about our own prejudices, and all of us have them, I have them, and to be thoughtful about what we say, how it impacts others.”

He added that he would like to find out why people don’t believe public health measures work.

“Even a small numbers can tilt the balance towards an uncontrolled pandemic,” he said.

