Saskatchewan to publish COVID-19 data after 4 days of silence

(Stéphane Mahé/Reuters - image credit)

We'll be getting a better picture of the COVID situation in Saskatchewan Tuesday.

The provincial COVID dashboard, which includes new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, wasn't updated from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27 because of the holidays.

This information will be released in the afternoon.

The last time COVID cases were reported, Saskatchewan recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 case increase since October, including dozens of cases of the Omicron variant.

The dashboard also won't be updated Jan. 1 to 3. Information from those dates will be available on Jan. 4.