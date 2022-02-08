Saskatchewan ending COVID-19 passport, lifting mask requirement

·1 min read

REGINA — Saskatchewan has announced a plan to lift all of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Monday, Saskatchewan will no longer require COVID-19 vaccine passports. It is also ending its indoor mask mandate at the end of the month.

Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday that providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter businesses like restaurants had helped in the fight against spread of the virus.

But he said it also created deep divisions in the province — in effect "two classes of citizens."

"The benefits of this policy no longer outweighs the costs," Moe said, adding people should be able to choose whether they get vaccinated or not.

"This government is going to respect that right."

The province recently shifted to treating COVID-19 like a common respiratory virus.

Its chief medical doctor, Dr. Saqib Shahab, has said that because the Omicron variant is less severe, there has been immunity through vaccines or infections, the availability of antiviral treatments and public access to millions of free rapid tests.

Other provinces have said they are also looking at lifting their COVID-19 measures.

Alberta was to hold a news conference later Tuesday, while Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec said they are prepared to loosen restrictions in the coming weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press

