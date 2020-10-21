Saskatchewan Party says 'no' to highway tolls after candidate remarks during debate

REGINA — A Saskatchewan Party candidate who served as deputy premier before Monday's election was called says he was wrong to suggest the party would be open to exploring the idea of highway tolls.

Gord Wyant participated in a debate Tuesday, put on by the Regina Chamber of Commerce, where candidates were asked whether the province should look into having some roads requiring payment for use.

He answered by saying consultations would need to happen first with the trucking industry.

“I don’t support tolls for private vehicles, but certainly there is room for a conversation with the trucking industry as to whether or not that’s an efficient way of paying for our infrastructure," Wyant said in a video of the debate posted on Youtube.

Wyant clarified his remarks Wednesday.

“Yesterday during a debate, I responded to a question on tolls that I had not previously considered and my answer was not as clear as it could have been," he said in a statement provided by Saskatchewan Party spokesman Jim Billington.

"To be clear: a re-elected Saskatchewan Party government will not put tolls on Saskatchewan roads,"

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said any conversation about road fees would be out of place given the financial difficulties businesses and individuals face due to the economic hit from COVID-19.

"Talking about adding tolls or increasing fees, as we have seen so many times with the Saskatchewan Party, that is the wrong conversation to be having right now," Meili said while campaigning in Regina, where he promised more money for home care if the NDP is elected..

The New Democrats have spent much of the four-week campaign accusing Moe of hiding plans to increase taxes and bringing in service cuts if the Saskatchewan Party is elected to a fourth term.

The NDP's criticism started before the election when the Saskatchewan Party's finance minister said the government would practise austerity over the next few years to deal with economic headwinds caused by the pandemic.

On the campaign trail, Moe has denied there are plans to raise taxes or make major government cuts. He has said his economic recovery plan focuses on keeping businesses open, introducing tax credits and rebates, and promoting growth.

On Wednesday, he rejected the idea that a re-elected Sask. Party would explore the possibly of highway tolls, but added he's always open to discuss topics with groups that might bring them forward to government.

"We haven't had any request for that conversation and we haven't had that conversation, nor do we have any plans to have that conversation," Moe said during an event to get out the Sask. Party vote in Regina Lakeview.

Megan Patterson is running to capture a seat in the long-time NDP-held constituency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press