Saskatchewan LGBTQ+ group files legal action over government pronoun rules at school

REGINA — A community organization representing LGBTQ+ people in Regina has filed legal action against the Saskatchewan government over a pronoun policy affecting children at school.

The originating application, filed by the UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, requests a judge strike down the changes that affect LGBTQ+ youth.

The province had announced earlier this month it is requiring parental consent when children under 16 years old want to use different names or pronouns at school.

In the application, the government of Saskatchewan and all of the province's 27 school divisions are named as respondents.

UR Pride says the rules are not justifiable under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and deny gender-diverse students basic entitlement in a free and democratic society.

The Saskatchewan Party government says it remains committed to implementing the policy and that parents have a key role in protecting and supporting their children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press