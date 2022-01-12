'Virtually no benefit': Saskatchewan premier says lockdown policies harm communities

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will not impose additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 despite bracing for increased pressure to the province's health-care system due to the Omicron variant.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Moe said "lockdown policies can cause harm in our communities often with little or virtually no benefit."

He said he's not criticizing other provinces, but noted Saskatchewan will take a different approach.

"(Lockdowns) cause economic harm by taking away jobs and removing family livelihoods. They have psychological harm by taking away social contact most particularly for our youth, and they're an infringement on the rights and freedoms that we have come to enjoy and value as Canadians," Moe said.

"That's why they should be used only when necessary and if they can clearly be shown they are being effective and they are working, and we're not seeing that as being the case today."

Public health orders in Saskatchewan, which were to expire at the end of the month, were extended Wednesday to the end of February.

They include mandatory masking in all indoor public spaces, mandatory self-isolation for a positive COVID-19 test, and proof of vaccination or negative test to enter some venues and businesses.

Saskatchewan is the only jurisdiction in Canada without restrictions on gathering sizes.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, has advised people to stop gathering outside of work and school to curb the current wave of the pandemic and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the province reported a test positivity rate of 30 per cent and 121 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Cases are expected to rise, said Shahab, and so are hospitalizations.

He said it's important to keep case numbers during the Omicron wave as low as possible, and one way to do that is to limit interprovincial travel.

"If we can keep it from coming to the province all at once, that's going to relieve pressure on hospitalizations," said Shahab.

"We have to sit and watch very closely and other mitigating measures still may be required."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to release a surge plan for hospitals on Thursday.

Moe said health-care workers getting sick with Omicron will add stress to hospitals, as well as the rise in cases. He expects up to 15 per cent of provincial health-care workers could get sick and be out of the workforce for at least five days to self-isolate.

"The sheer number is going to stress and challenge the services we provide in our communities and that includes education and the health-care sector," Moe said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

