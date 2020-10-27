Saskatchewan election day: Polls close following four-week pandemic campaign

SASKATOON — Election polls have closed in Saskatchewan where voters are choosing a leader to steer the province through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and his wife, Krista, both wearing masks, cast their ballots Monday morning in the gymnasium of Moe's old school in his home community of Shellbrook, about 140 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Schools across the province were used as polling locations to provide more space for voters and elections workers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Casting a ballot took a bit longer for Moe, who forgot his photo ID and had it brought to him by a member of his staff. He also needed to register because of a recent move.

He then travelled to Saskatoon to watch the election results come in. He was to appear latera at a campaign event, although one lacking the usual election-night fanfare because of restrictions in place around gatherings.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili, who had already voted at an advance poll, held a Zoom call with his candidates in the morning before heading to a Saskatoon hotel to watch the results with his family and a few supporters.

"Celebrate. Whatever the results, be proud of what we've done. Normally we'd be getting together as a big group and being able to join each other in big rooms," he said during the online rally.

"It's a strange moment."

Elections Saskatchewan says more than 185,000 people voted in five days of advance polls. Officials also received about 61,000 applications for mail-in ballots

Elections officials won't start counting the ballots received by mail until after Monday, meaning some election results may not be immediately known.

Saskatchewan is the third province to hold a general election since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The other two have worked out well for the incumbents.

In New Brunswick last month, Blaine Higgs was able to lead the Progressive Conservatives to a majority after winning a minority the last time around. John Horgan was able to do the same for the New Democrats in British Columbia over the weekend.

Moe, who is trying to secure a fourth term for the long-ruling Saskatchewan Party, has campaigned on a question of who voters trust to guide the recovery of the economy from the fallout of the pandemic.

The 47-year-old rural legislature member and former cabinet minister came to the premier's office two years ago to replace Brad Wall as leader of the centre-right party after his retirement from politics.

Moe promised to introduce millions in new rebates and tax credits if the party is re-elected.

Meili urged voters to cast a ballot for change this election, to see the NDP form government in the legislature for the first time in 13 years.

He made campaign promises over the last four week to spend millions more on health care, classroom education and to bring in a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

The NDP hopes Meili, 45, will be able to hold onto his seat in Saskatoon Meewasin because the past two leaders resigned after losing theirs to Saskatchewan Party candidates in the 2016 and 2011 elections.

Meili has led the NDP since 2018, and tried twice before to become party leader. The family doctor was first elected to the legislature in a byelection in 2017.

He says voters should not give the Saskatchewan Party another term in government because it would lead to austerity measures, like service cuts and increased taxes to deal with revenue shortfall from the pandemic.

Moe has ruled that out, saying he plans to recover the provincial economy through COVID-19 by focusing on growth and job creation.

He pledged to eliminate the province's $2.1-billion deficit by 2024. Meili says an NDP government wouldn't look at delivering a balanced budget in the first term.

The Saskatchewan Party held 46 seats in the legislature at the time the election was called, while the NDP had 13. Two seats were vacant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press