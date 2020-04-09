Saskatchewan to give financial help to university students, businesses

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government is offering emergency bursaries to post-secondary students and financial aid to some businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Advanced Education said Thursday it will provide $1.5 million in financial aid to help students whose studies and jobs have been affected as the province tries to contain the spread of the virus.

The one-time bursaries will be available to Sept. 30 to both domestic and international students.

Details on how to apply will come through post-secondary schools in the next week to 10 days and amounts will be based on each student's individual circumstance.

Premier Scott Moe also announced $50 million in emergency aid will go to small and medium-sized companies that have had to close their doors because of provincial restrictions around COVID-19.

The government is to offer a one-time grant to businesses based on 15 per cent of their monthly sales revenue for a maximum payout of $5,000.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday that one million jobs were lost across the country in March, with about 21,000 of those in Saskatchewan.

Health officials also announced seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 278.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020

The Canadian Press