Saskatchewan bracing for first heavy snowfall, highway troubles

After a weekend of Alberta getting all of the snowy attention, folks in Saskatchewan can now join in on the snow show.

A blast of Arctic air seeping into the Prairies will bring temperatures plummeting to the freezing mark. As if the sudden return of chilly air wasn't enough, snow is expected to fall over a swath of the province -- more specifically, over Highway 16 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Monday night through Tuesday

Timing this snow event out, the first sign of accumulating snowfall drifts into the province by Monday evening as the Arctic front sweeps its way east out of Alberta, with Maple Creek and Swift Current seeing the first of the snowfall.

Snow will fall overnight Monday and into Tuesday, with the heaviest snow targetting the Regina area and extending north towards Saskatoon. This will make for a chaotic morning commute as the snow falls over two of the province's major highways.

Accumulations will vary, especially along the south side of the low, but regions north of the Trans-Canada Highway can expect the precipitation to remain as snow. Keep an eye on your snowfall forecast, Regina; small changes in this lows track could result in much more snowfall across the city than anticipated.

Remember to exercise caution when driving in snowy conditions. Snow can make the road surface slippery if you haven't switched to your winter tires yet and any wind can result in blowing snow, reducing your visibility.

Middle to end of the week

For the rest of the week you will want to keep your jackets close by and consider breaking out your toques. Temperatures will plummet behind the low pressure system, ushering in some unseasonably chilly air on Wednesday, and even colder temperatures by Thursday.

And, note the snowfall icons. We’re tracking a Montana low that grazes the border, likely bringing another swath of accumulating snowfall to finish off the week. So keep checking back for more forecast updates as we continue to track this system.

