Saskatchewan boosts indoor gathering sizes from 15 to 30 people with distancing

REGINA — Saskatchewan is doubling its limit on indoor gatherings to 30 people.

The province says the change is to take effect on Monday and only applies to situations in which people can maintain two metres of physical distancing.

The province also plans to allow day camps, outdoor pools and sports for kids to go ahead on Monday.

Saskatchewan is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, bringing the province's total to 684.

Of those cases, 40 are considered active and many of them are in the far north.

So far, 631 people have recovered, three people are in hospital and 13 have died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020

The Canadian Press